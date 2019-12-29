Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter to Rangers beating Celtic

Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Parkhead this afternoon.

Rangers have cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just two points after beating the Bhoys 2-1 at Parkhead this afternoon.

The Gers went into the game five points adrift, but turned in a superb performance, with Allan McGregor saving a first half penalty from Ryan Christie.

Subscribe

Ryan Kent then fired Rangers in front, before Callum McGregor's effort deflected in off Odsonne Edouard, bringing Celtic level.

Rangers claimed all three points though as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner, and even a late Alfredo Morelos red card couldn't dampen the spirits.

The full time whistle sparked wild celebrations from Steven Gerrard and his staff, as Rangers enjoyed a first win at Parkhead in nine years.

After the game, pundit Chris Sutton took to Twitter to admit that Rangers did deserve their win, praising them for their performance.

However, Sutton branded Gerrard's celebrations 'a touch embarrassing', as they're still two points behind Celtic and haven't won the league title just yet.

Well done to Rangers... deserved it. and within two points of the champions... Steven Gerrard celebrating like he’d won the league a touch embarrassing... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 29, 2019