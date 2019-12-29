Quick links

Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter to Rangers beating Celtic

Olly Dawes
14th February 2019, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; UEFA Europa League football, Celtic versus Valencia; Ex Celtic striker Chris Sutton arrives to commentate for BT Sports
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Parkhead this afternoon.

Nikola Katic of Rangers scores his sides second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers have cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just two points after beating the Bhoys 2-1 at Parkhead this afternoon.

The Gers went into the game five points adrift, but turned in a superb performance, with Allan McGregor saving a first half penalty from Ryan Christie.

Ryan Kent then fired Rangers in front, before Callum McGregor's effort deflected in off Odsonne Edouard, bringing Celtic level.

Rangers claimed all three points though as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner, and even a late Alfredo Morelos red card couldn't dampen the spirits.

The full time whistle sparked wild celebrations from Steven Gerrard and his staff, as Rangers enjoyed a first win at Parkhead in nine years.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates victory during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

After the game, pundit Chris Sutton took to Twitter to admit that Rangers did deserve their win, praising them for their performance.

However, Sutton branded Gerrard's celebrations 'a touch embarrassing', as they're still two points behind Celtic and haven't won the league title just yet.

14th February 2019, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; UEFA Europa League football, Celtic versus Valencia; Ex Celtic striker Chris Sutton arrives to commentate for BT Sports

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

