Charlie Nicholas thinks Miguel Almiron was 'different class' for Newcastle despite defeat

Newcastle United have suffered back-to-back defeats during this festive period.

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Miguel Almiron was 'different class' for Newcastle United despite their 2-1 defeat against Everton on Saturday afternoon at St James' Park.

The Sky Sports pundit praised the manner in which Almiron gets onto the ball and reached the final third but admitted that he was back to his old self in regards to his shooting.

Newcastle suffered a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day and they would have felt that they perhaps deserved something from their defeat against the Toffees.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (28/12/19 at 5:25 pm), Nicholas praised Almiron, but on an equal level, he admitted that it is 'quite incredible' how he manages to get things wrong when he takes a shot at goal.

“We know Shelvey can play, but there was a lot of neat and tidy build up [against Everton],” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “Almiron is different class when he gets it and runs at people. Tight, little neat mover that he is.

“But my goodness was he back to his old self in the finishing department. There were a few that flew out of the stadium.

“It's quite incredible, you think the lift that he should get in front of goal, for the positions he gets into. He was unlucky. He should have scored. It blasted off the post. Carroll tapped it in but it was given offside. Correct decision. Lots of positives for Newcastle.”

Whilst Newcastle's defensive performance at Old Trafford a few days ago was pretty shambolic, they were much better yesterday.

With those three points, Everton have climbed above Newcastle in the table, as Steve Bruce's side drop into the bottom half.

But they are closer to fifth-placed Manchester United, at this moment in time, than they are of Aston Villa, who occupy the final relegation spot.