Celtic fans are tearing into Boli Bolingoli's 'dreadful' performance

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Rangers this afternoon.

Celtic served up a dreadful performance this afternoon as they lost 2-1 at home to rivals Rangers, with their lead at the top of the table cut to two points.

The Bhoys had won both meetings with Rangers this season without the Gers even scoring, and Neil Lennon will have been hoping for another victory.

However, his side were disappointing throughout today's game, and squandered a golden chance from the penalty spot as Ryan Christie's spot kick was saved by Allan McGregor.

 

Ryan Kent fired Rangers in front shortly afterwards, but Celtic did have some hope when Callum McGregor's strike deflected into the net via Odsonne Edouard.

However, Rangers snatched all three points in the second half as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner to claim a 2-1 win, with Alfredo Morelos's late red card proving inconsequential.

Rangers are now just two points behind Celtic with a game in hand, and too many Bhoys players were a huge disappointment against the Gers today.

One of those was left back Boli Bolingoli, who couldn't get going in attack and struggled defensively, leading to Celtic fans slating their summer signing.

Fans suggested that Bolingoli is 'utter garbage', 'dreadful' and 'absolutely dross', with many slating the club for signing him whilst hoping that Greg Taylor is given a chance at left back in his place.

