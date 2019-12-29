Celtic fans are tearing into Boli Bolingoli's 'dreadful' performance

Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Rangers this afternoon.

Celtic served up a dreadful performance this afternoon as they lost 2-1 at home to rivals Rangers, with their lead at the top of the table cut to two points.

The Bhoys had won both meetings with Rangers this season without the Gers even scoring, and Neil Lennon will have been hoping for another victory.

Subscribe

However, his side were disappointing throughout today's game, and squandered a golden chance from the penalty spot as Ryan Christie's spot kick was saved by Allan McGregor.

Ryan Kent fired Rangers in front shortly afterwards, but Celtic did have some hope when Callum McGregor's strike deflected into the net via Odsonne Edouard.

However, Rangers snatched all three points in the second half as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner to claim a 2-1 win, with Alfredo Morelos's late red card proving inconsequential.

Rangers are now just two points behind Celtic with a game in hand, and too many Bhoys players were a huge disappointment against the Gers today.

One of those was left back Boli Bolingoli, who couldn't get going in attack and struggled defensively, leading to Celtic fans slating their summer signing.

Fans suggested that Bolingoli is 'utter garbage', 'dreadful' and 'absolutely dross', with many slating the club for signing him whilst hoping that Greg Taylor is given a chance at left back in his place.

I don’t know what the question is, however, Boli Bolingoli is absolutely not the answer. Utter garbage. — CertneyJane (@CertneyJ) December 29, 2019

Bolingoli as well, you cannot tell me that he’s better than Taylor or even Hayes - dreadful. — Thomas (@bigtamzippy) December 29, 2019

And for the love of God can we please start playing Taylor or buy another LB because Bolingoli just isn't for it — Chimlea Neka (@Neka8712) December 29, 2019

Bolingoli is dreadful — Liam Daisley (@LiamDaisley1) December 29, 2019

Lost count of the amount of times Bolingoli lost the ball, does not matter how much people change there name to Bolingoli on Twitter hes not good enough for Celtic — MoJoRisin (@LizardKingG67) December 29, 2019

3 million for bolingoli sack the recruitment team — Bailey McGuire (@baileymcg22) December 29, 2019

Can we stop with the Bolingoli patter now? Yes I know he wasn't the only one that played bad etc etc but the guy is utterly clueless, not an overreaction but Greg Taylor must be thinking wtf do I have to do to even get on the bench. — JohhnyMartin88 (@JohhnyMartin88) December 29, 2019

Celtic poor today, not creative enough and too many hiding... Do not understand how Bolingoli can be a starter and Taylor not in the squad. — Nick (@Frankjnr275) December 29, 2019

Bolingoli is dreadful. — Darragh Moorhouse (@darragh1888) December 29, 2019

Bolingoli should never be allowed near a Celtic strip ever again absolutely dross . — Fidel67 (@Fidel671) December 29, 2019

1. Bolingoli is bang average and not good enough. 2. We need Wanyama. — Danny Boyle (@unofficialdanny) December 29, 2019