Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Beyond appalling': Some Liverpool fans slate £25m player who was 'worse than Lallana'

Shane Callaghan
Georginio Wijnaldum with his teammates of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gini Wijnaldum seemed to struggle for Liverpool tonight.

Georginio Wijnaldum (L) of Liverpool in action against El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (R) of Crvena Zvezda during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Red Star Belgrade and...

Liverpool laboured to a narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side edged out the visitors 1-0 to move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League - and they have a game in hand.

Wolves beat Manchester City on Friday and victory was far from a foregone conclusion, but Liverpool just had a little too much for Nuno Espirito Santo's troops on Merseyside.

Technically, Liverpool are the best team on the planet right now after winning the FIFA Club World Cup title in Qatar earlier this month.

 

But not all of the players in red looked like world beaters today and that was particularly true of Gini Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international, a £25 million signing in 2016 [The Irish Times], started in a midfield with Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson but he struggled to have the same impact as his two team-mates.

The 29-year-old didn't play a minute in Doha due to injury, having only made his comeback in the 4-0 win at Leicester City earlier this week.

And he did tire in a big way today, before Klopp hauled him off on 86 minutes.

It wasn't a vintage display from the Liverpool star and here's how fans reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch