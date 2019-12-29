'Beyond appalling': Some Liverpool fans slate £25m player who was 'worse than Lallana'

Gini Wijnaldum seemed to struggle for Liverpool tonight.

Liverpool laboured to a narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side edged out the visitors 1-0 to move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League - and they have a game in hand.

Wolves beat Manchester City on Friday and victory was far from a foregone conclusion, but Liverpool just had a little too much for Nuno Espirito Santo's troops on Merseyside.

Technically, Liverpool are the best team on the planet right now after winning the FIFA Club World Cup title in Qatar earlier this month.

But not all of the players in red looked like world beaters today and that was particularly true of Gini Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international, a £25 million signing in 2016 [The Irish Times], started in a midfield with Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson but he struggled to have the same impact as his two team-mates.

The 29-year-old didn't play a minute in Doha due to injury, having only made his comeback in the 4-0 win at Leicester City earlier this week.

And he did tire in a big way today, before Klopp hauled him off on 86 minutes.

It wasn't a vintage display from the Liverpool star and here's how fans reacted to his performance on Twitter:

gini and salah very poor today — Vik (backup) (@LFCVik2) December 29, 2019

Get gini off — Tom (@_TomLfc) December 29, 2019

Gini & henderson need to move the ball quicker and be more progressive. Its too slow and lethargic — Paul Lloyd (@Lloydy_lfc_2018) December 29, 2019

Gini has been so poor this game — RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) December 29, 2019

Gini losing too much possession is beyond appalling to me. #lfc — Sano Manchhe (@punteyyy) December 29, 2019

Gini not having the best of games. — BowieLFC (@LfcBowie) December 29, 2019

Wijnaldum was worse than lallana today — King Kaizer II (@LFC_forevaa) December 29, 2019

Get in! Absoloutely horrific performance but the 3 points are all that matters. Thought Gomez was MOTM easily. Trent, Wijnaldum, Robertson quite poor today — JC (@JAM_LFC) December 29, 2019

Lallana should have stayed on, Wijnaldum off.



Lallana got stuck in today. #LFC — MK (@MK___1983) December 29, 2019

Wijnaldum was being too magnanimous/cautious there - was enough of a clear opening space there for him to take a shot rather than pass #LFC — Allie Renison (@AllieRenison) December 29, 2019