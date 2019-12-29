Quick links

BBC pundit comments on 'selfish' Rangers player

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers didn't end his goal drought against Celtic.

Pat Bonner has described Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos as 'selfish' during the 2-1 win away to Old Firm rivals Celtic this afternoon.

The Gers picked up a huge victory at Parkhead to move two points behind Neil Lennon's side - and the light Blues have a game in hand.

One of the subplots to this game was whether the Rangers striker could finally score against Celtic.

And although he didn't get on the scoresheet, Morelos was a constant thorn for the Hoops' defenders.

 

But Bonner has labelled him as 'selfish', though defended Morelos's pursuit of glory on the basis that he has nearly 30 goals in all competitions this season.

The Bhoys legend told BBC Sport: "You can see the intent in Morelos every time he gets the ball. He's being a little bit selfish and you can't blame him"

Nikola Katic's second-half winner was enough to give Rangers all three points, after Callum McGregor had cancelled out Ryan Kent's opener before the break, via a controversial deflection off Odsonne Edouard.

Morelos didn't end his goal drought against Celtic, but he won't care right now. Steven Gerrard's side go into the winter break with a wind in their sails and what a huge moment this could prove psychologically.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

