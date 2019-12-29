Arsenal's David Luiz makes really big claim about Mikel Arteta

The new Arsenal head coach has only taken charge of two games in his whole managerial career.

David Luiz has claimed that Mikel Arteta has the potential to be one of the very best coaches in the world.

The Gunners appointed their former midfielder as head coach earlier this month following Unai Emery's sacking in November.

In doing so, Arsenal have arguably taken a massive risk.

The North Londoners spent £2 million on hiring Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, which represents a significant gamble by virtue of the fact that he has no managerial experience.

Luiz, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea this past summer, has worked with some of the game's best coaches during his illustrious career.

And the 32-year-old feels that Arteta is well equipped to be a huge success in football management.

He said: "For me he will be one of the best coaches in the world.

"I am lucky to have have had many good coaches in my career, he is intelligent, he is clever and I think he will be one of the best."

It's quite a big shout from Luiz, this.

Yes, Arteta could be a huge hit in the coaching stakes but, by the same token, he could also be a major flop.

Monaco was Thierry Henry's first foray into the world of coaching and he managed only 20 games before being sacked.

That isn't to say that the same fate awaits Arteta, who has worked under Guardiola for three years, but there are no guarantees that he'll be anywhere close to being the manager Arsenal need.