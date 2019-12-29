Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz makes really big claim about Mikel Arteta

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on December 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
The new Arsenal head coach has only taken charge of two games in his whole managerial career.

Mikel Arteta the manager

David Luiz has claimed that Mikel Arteta has the potential to be one of the very best coaches in the world.

The Gunners appointed their former midfielder as head coach earlier this month following Unai Emery's sacking in November.

In doing so, Arsenal have arguably taken a massive risk.

The North Londoners spent £2 million on hiring Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, which represents a significant gamble by virtue of the fact that he has no managerial experience.

 

Luiz, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea this past summer, has worked with some of the game's best coaches during his illustrious career.

And the 32-year-old feels that Arteta is well equipped to be a huge success in football management.

He said: "For me he will be one of the best coaches in the world.

"I am lucky to have have had many good coaches in my career, he is intelligent, he is clever and I think he will be one of the best."

David Luiz of Arsenal visits the Highbury Roundhouse is Islington at Emirates Stadium on December 18, 2019 in London, England.

It's quite a big shout from Luiz, this.

Yes, Arteta could be a huge hit in the coaching stakes but, by the same token, he could also be a major flop.

Monaco was Thierry Henry's first foray into the world of coaching and he managed only 20 games before being sacked.

That isn't to say that the same fate awaits Arteta, who has worked under Guardiola for three years, but there are no guarantees that he'll be anywhere close to being the manager Arsenal need.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

