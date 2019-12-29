Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette's latest display

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea this afternoon.

Arsenal managed to throw away a 1-0 lead late in the day against Chelsea, losing 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Having made his bow at Bournemouth, Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal for the first time at home, and looked to be on course for a 1-0 win as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the Gunners in front early.

Arsenal's impressive play forced Frank Lampard into a change, but it wasn't until the final 10 minutes when the Blues struck, with Bernd Leno misjudging a Mason Mount cross, allowing Jorginho to tap in the equaliser.

Remarkably, Arsenal then managed to lose as Willian picked out Tammy Abraham to score, firing through Leno's legs to seal a rapid turnaround.

Arsenal couldn't haul themselves back level in the dying embers, and Arteta must now look to find answers before the midweek clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners may need to make changes, and fans may well be hoping that Arteta decides to drop striker Alexandre Lacazette to the bench.

The Frenchman has now scored just three times in his last 10 league outings for Arsenal, and fans have been taking to Twitter to slate him.

Some believe it's time for Arsenal to get rid of Lacazette and reinvest the money elsewhere, branding him 'awful' and 'really poor', suggesting he was the worst player on the pitch and even claiming that Gabriel Martinelli is better than him already.

Lacazette wastes every single counter attack. Get him out. — Kamran (@Kamran_AFC) December 29, 2019

Lacazette sucks. Shouldn’t play for us anymore — AP (@AP_afc) December 29, 2019

Ohh football.. Lacazette the worst player on the pitch yet again. Sunday ruined. #afc — (@danoliver93) December 29, 2019

We better get Lacazette out of the club ASAP — ayoR (@terabyteAFC) December 29, 2019

Lacazette really poor again I thought. We need to offload in the summer. — Darren (@SouthWestAFC) December 29, 2019

Lacazette is awful awful awful — . (@Hrishi_AFC) December 29, 2019

Really think we need to sell Lacazette. Not as fan of his at all. Poor striker all round, even with confidence. Also stops Aubameyang playing up top. Also very bad for break aways. — AFCBeef (@AFCBeef) December 29, 2019

Lacazette has to go honestly what does he bring. I love him but we need the money for other problem positions #AFC — AfcIgb1n (@IgbinPromise) December 29, 2019

I mean I'm sorry, I'v defended Lacazette as much as I could but he looks slow, out of breath as soon as he attempts a sprint and his decision making is awful. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) December 29, 2019

Lacazette has no business in arsenal, Martinelli is way better than him #afc



We move — Hamma (@HAHayatu) December 29, 2019

Lacazette has been bang average in the two games under Arteta.....really miss Martinelli



He has cost us five points from two games! Shame #afc #ARSCFC — Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) December 29, 2019