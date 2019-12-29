Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette's latest display

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea this afternoon.

Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang complain to referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

Arsenal managed to throw away a 1-0 lead late in the day against Chelsea, losing 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Having made his bow at Bournemouth, Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal for the first time at home, and looked to be on course for a 1-0 win as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the Gunners in front early.

Arsenal's impressive play forced Frank Lampard into a change, but it wasn't until the final 10 minutes when the Blues struck, with Bernd Leno misjudging a Mason Mount cross, allowing Jorginho to tap in the equaliser.

 

Remarkably, Arsenal then managed to lose as Willian picked out Tammy Abraham to score, firing through Leno's legs to seal a rapid turnaround.

Arsenal couldn't haul themselves back level in the dying embers, and Arteta must now look to find answers before the midweek clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners may need to make changes, and fans may well be hoping that Arteta decides to drop striker Alexandre Lacazette to the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The Frenchman has now scored just three times in his last 10 league outings for Arsenal, and fans have been taking to Twitter to slate him.

Some believe it's time for Arsenal to get rid of Lacazette and reinvest the money elsewhere, branding him 'awful' and 'really poor', suggesting he was the worst player on the pitch and even claiming that Gabriel Martinelli is better than him already.

