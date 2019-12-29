Quick links

Arsenal and Tottenham fans were impressed with Max Aarons' display for Norwich

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur manager
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Norwich City fullback, Max Aarons.

Max Aarons of Norwich City and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich,...

Arsenal and Tottenham supporters were highly impressed with Max Aarons' performance for Norwich yesterday.

The Mirror have claimed that both Arsenal and Spurs are keen on the signature of the 19-year-old full-back.

 

Aarons started for Daniel Farke's side as they recorded a 2-2 draw against Tottenham yesterday – as both Spurs and Arsenal fans were impressed with what they saw from the youngster.

Some of their supporters think that the highly-rated teenager could be a long-term replacement for either North London club.

Tottenham fans pointed out how they think that Aarons outperformed Serge Aurier at Carrow Road, with the senior Spurs right-back producing indifferent performances since Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

As for Arsenal, they have Hector Bellerin as their main right-back, but various players such as Callum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have filled in for him.

But just like Tottenham that doesn't discount the fact that the right-back area is a problem area for both clubs, as they want a player like Aarons at their club in the near future.

At this moment in time, Aarons will be focusing on trying to help Norwich maintain their status in England's top-flight.

But if they were to suffer relegation at the end of the season, and they are currently sitting in the bottom three, then there's no doubt that Premier League teams will come pouncing for their star names.

Here is a selection of Arsenal and Tottenham fans reacting to Aarons' display from last night:

