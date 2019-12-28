West Brom on-loan ace's comments bode well for hopes of permanent move

The West Bromwich Albion loanee has made 20 Championship appearances for Slaven Bilic's side this season and he's loving life at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion on-loan midfielder Filip Krovinovic has spoken of how much he's enjoyed his time with the Baggies so far, praising the club, the fans and the city (official WBA website).

This summer, the Croatian midfielder linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Slaven Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

Krovinovic thoroughly impressed in pre-season for West Brom and played 90 minutes in each of West Brom's first five Championship games.

Although the 24-year-old was then then in and out of the starting XI and had a bit of a shaky spell, he bounced back with a good display in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley, netting his first goal for the Baggies.

Krovinovic, who cost Benfica around £3.2million from Rio Ave in the summer of 2017 (Transfermarkt), is due to go back to the Estadio da Luz at the end of the season, where he's contracted until the summer of 2022.

However, should the player kick on with the Baggies and help them to promotion, his comments about how much he's loving life at West Brom will surely bode well should the club and fans desire his services on a permanent basis.

"I like it here very, very much," Krovinovic - who has made 20 Championship appearances - told the WBA website. "I like the people, the club, the training ground, the fans. They are amazing, they’re supporting us every game away and at home. I like the city too, so I am enjoying it a lot.

"I want to say a big thank you to the travelling fans that come to support us, I hope they will come in an even bigger number at home like always and we will give everything for them on Sunday (against Middlesbrough)".