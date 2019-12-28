'Welcome home': £8.5m teen returns to Tottenham, fans respond to Tweet

Jack Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke is back at Tottenham Hotspur following his dismal loan spell at Leeds United.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs in an £8.5 million deal last summer [The Daily Mail] before returning to Elland Road immediately on a season-long loan.

But 19 minutes of Championship football has prompted Tottenham to bring him back to North London.

Clarke, who began his career at Leeds, confirmed the return on Twitter yesterday.

And here's how Tottenham fans responded on Twitter:

Was always a dream of mine too play for @LUFC a dream I managed to fulfil and I will be forever thankful for. I would like to thank the club, staff and all the players I’ve learnt from and got to know over the years. I wish the club and the fans all the very best in the future https://t.co/eWpuO5zpcR — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) December 27, 2019

Welcome back home Jack! — H ✋ (@GioCelsosiuu) December 27, 2019

See you at N17

Clarke — Mikey (@DeIeVision) December 27, 2019

It will be the making of you Jack ,@JackJDale_20 .... — Spurstragic (@Spurstragic1) December 27, 2019

Welcome back home — Tottenham (@Spurs712) December 27, 2019

Welcome to spurs jack — Steven (@stevehotspurs) December 27, 2019

Marcelo Bielsa is a brilliant football manager and if he didn't think Clarke was good enough for his best XI at Leeds in the Championship then it seems unlikely that Jose Mourinho will be relying on him.

If you're good enough you're old enough, and that's true, but at this moment in time it seems like the teenager is miles away from being sufficient quality for Tottenham's senior side.

He undeniably has a big future, evident by the fact that Mauricio Pochettino signed him in the first place, but there's a long way to go for Clarke before he's ready.

Being loaned out somewhere else with a guarantee of regular games makes the most sense from a Spurs perspective.