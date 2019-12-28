Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Welcome home': £8.5m teen returns to Tottenham, fans respond to Tweet

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead
Jack Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Jack Clarke is back at Tottenham Hotspur following his dismal loan spell at Leeds United.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs in an £8.5 million deal last summer [The Daily Mail] before returning to Elland Road immediately on a season-long loan.

But 19 minutes of Championship football has prompted Tottenham to bring him back to North London.

Clarke, who began his career at Leeds, confirmed the return on Twitter yesterday.

 

And here's how Tottenham fans responded on Twitter:

Marcelo Bielsa is a brilliant football manager and if he didn't think Clarke was good enough for his best XI at Leeds in the Championship then it seems unlikely that Jose Mourinho will be relying on him.

If you're good enough you're old enough, and that's true, but at this moment in time it seems like the teenager is miles away from being sufficient quality for Tottenham's senior side.

He undeniably has a big future, evident by the fact that Mauricio Pochettino signed him in the first place, but there's a long way to go for Clarke before he's ready.

Being loaned out somewhere else with a guarantee of regular games makes the most sense from a Spurs perspective.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

