Tony Cascarino names surprising pick for Liverpool's Player of the Decade

Liverpool's Player of the Decade is Jordan Henderson, according to a pundit.

Liverpool have had a lot of truly brilliant footballers over the past 10 years.

There's been Luis Suarez who made the Reds' faithful fall in love with him for his stunning three-and-a-half year spell on Merseyside, scoring 82 times in 133 appearances across all competitions.

And then of course there's Steven Gerrard, the iconic midfielder who left boyhood club Liverpool in May of 2015 after coming through the club's academy.

And what can you say about the current crop of Reds stars who could and most definitely should follow up their Champions League success in June with a first Premier League title win ever - and first top-flight league crown since 1990?

The likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, led by Jurgen Klopp, are taking the Merseyside club to new heights and there's no telling what they can achieve over the coming years.

But Liverpool's best and most influential player since 2010 is none of them, but captain Jordan Henderson according to Tony Cascarino.

The former striker said on talkSPORT that the North-East midfielder, who led the club to a sixth European Cup title last season, is his Liverpool Player of the Decade.

He said: "Okay he might not have been as good as Steven Gerrard. Luis Suarez had his brilliance for a year – two years probably. And you’ve had some great players play for the club; Salah has been brilliant for two years, like Mane, and there are a huge amount of players.

"But if you’re talking about 2010 to 2020, Jordan Henderson has done nine years there. And he has ended up being part of every manager in that side. So I can’t see how it can be anybody but Jordan Henderson."

It's somewhat of a surprising choice from the talkSPORT pundit given the calibre of names to play for this club over the past 10 years, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong choice.

Henderson has taken a bit of stick from the Liverpool faithful down the years, but there's no denying that he's a hugely important figure in Klopp's side.

More times than not there's a great captain behind great teams, and if and when Henderson leads this side to the Premier League trophy then he'll confirm his place in the history books.