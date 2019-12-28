Quick links

Tony Cascarino claims Chelsea were shocked by Arsenal transfer

Arsenal signed the Brazil centre-back from Chelsea this past summer.

Tony Cascarino has revealed that Chelsea were shocked when Arsenal paid £8 million to sign David Luiz.

The Gunners signed the Brazil international for a relatively large fee this past summer.

The 32-year-old's best years are behind him and, despite re-signing for Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain, Luiz has been known for somewhat questionable defending.

Arsenal could have signed Gary Cahill on a Bosman instead, but they paid £8 million for Luiz.

 

And former Blues striker Cascarino has written in his column in The Times that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy couldn't believe that he was wanted in North London.

"When Arsenal bought the Brazil defender in the summer for £8m I know that Chelsea’s reaction was: ‘Wow, they’ve taken our poorest defender’.

"You have that familiar image of him chasing after a forward who has got behind him: opponents always know that the 32-year-old will give them space by wandering out of position."

Arsenal have spent well over £200 million on players since Arsene Wenger left the club and the Brazilian centre-back is potentially one of the more questionable additions.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney have a lot of potential and could well improve, whereas Luiz can only get worse and he isn't exactly ideal to have in a defence that already wasn't good enough.

The Emirates Stadium club have conceded at least 50 goals in each of the last two Premier League seasons and with 28 on the clock already at the halfway point, that'll probably be the same come May.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

