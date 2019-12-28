Three midfielders Arsenal should consider to replace Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka is reportedly keen on returning to the Bundesliga.

German outlet Blick revealed quotes from Granit Xhaka's agent who claimed that his client has an agreement in place with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for a move in January.

Speculation regarding the Swiss international's future with Arsenal has grown over the last two months after his altercation with the fans at the Emirates. Xhaka wants to leave the Gunners according to his agent and if does make the switch, Arsenal will have to dive into the market in search of a replacement.

Xhaka is Arsenal's best central midfielder irrespective of what the fans think of him. The January transfer window is a difficult one for clubs to attract top players but the Gunners will have to find a way and here are three options who could be willing to make the switch to the Emirates.

One of Patrick Vieira's most trusted players, Cyprien has gone from strength to strength to be one of Ligue 1's most exciting midfielders over the last few years. Despite playing as a number six this season, the midfielder already has seven goals and four assists in 18 games. Cyprien doesn't quite have the long-range passing skills as Xhaka but he is a lot more mobile.

The former Lens man has the ability to drift past the opponents and has jackhammer of a right foot which he has used to brilliant effect over the last few years. Still only 24, the Frenchman has a lot of time to improve and what better place to do so than in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Foot Mercato claimed earlier this week that Arsenal are considering the possibility of signing Adrien Rabiot on loan in January. The Frenchman is struggling for game time at Juventus having started just seven times in all competitions so far.

The former PSG man has a ton of experience at the top level already and would be a very smart signing. A loan deal with an option to buy would be a brilliant piece of business by Arsenal but a number of other top clubs are certain to join the Gunners in the race for his signature.

Arguably the most unlikely option on the list, Thomas Partey was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal back in the summer. (The Sun) The Ghanian has bee one of La Liga's most consistent midfielders over the years and his agent revealed before the start of the season that he has a release clause of £43.5 million. (Passione Inter)

Arsenal are sure to get back more than half of what Partey will cost from the sale of Granit Xhaka. With the situation that the Gunners are in now, they will have to splash the big bucks for the top players but the harder part will be to convince the Atletico man to leave the Champions League club for a Europa League one.