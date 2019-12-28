Three managers West Ham should consider to replace Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly on the brink of being sacked as West Ham boss.

Just five wins in 18 games is a horrendous record for any side let alone West Ham who were aiming for a top-seven finish at the start of the season. Manuel Pellegrini's job is under severe scrutiny after the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

The Chilean's next game is against high-flyers Leicester City who will be looking to get back to winning ways after their recent drubbing at the hands of league leaders Liverpool. West Ham could well have to start searching for a new manager at this point and here are three high-profile managers they should consider if they part ways with their current one.

A bold call after his disastrous stint with Arsenal but Unai Emery is still a brilliant manager. The Spaniard failed to instil his philosophy at the Emirates but his achievements at sides where the expectations aren't as big as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are quite phenomenal.

Emery didn't quite have the best of players during his time at Valencia and Sevilla but he managed to do wonders there. He won three Europa League titles at Seville and with the quality of players at West Ham, he can well and truly get them into the competition if not win it.

The Croatian was sacked by Bayern Munich at the start of last month and he should be an option that West Ham look at. Kovac did a brilliant job in his previous spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the DFB Pokal with a brilliant 3-1 win against the German champions.

The former Bayern boss will have a friendly face at West Ham in Sebastien Haller, a player he bought for Frankfurt from Utrecht in the summer of 2017. Kovac is tactically flexible and with the number of quality players at West Ham, he would be a really good appointment.

The Italian was expected to do great things at AC Milan after his brilliant spell at Sampdoria but sadly, it wasn't to be. Giampaolo was sacked by the Rossoneri in October and has been out of a job since. West Ham should seriously look at the 52-year-old considering how good he was tactically at Sampdoria.

Giampaolo's sides are incredibly compact in defence and are very difficult to score against. Someone like Declan Rice will improve massively under the former Sampdoria boss both defensively and in the transition. The Italian prefers a passing game and with Anderson and Yarmolenko on either wing, he could bring the absolute best out of West Ham if he was given a chance.