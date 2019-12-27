'Christmas is getting better': Some fans react to update for January involving Spurs player

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be returning to Jose Mourinho's Spurs from Stoke City.

Following the announcement that Tottenham Hotspur are recalling Cameron Carter-Vickers, a number of Stoke City fans have been having their say about the decision on Twitter.

The United States international joined the Championship side on loan from Spurs at the start of the season but he has not featured in recent weeks.

Carter-Vickers has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Stoke, including 12 in the league, but his last appearance was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November.

With new Stoke boss Michael O'Neill dropping the 21-year-old from the matchday squad this month, and first-team football no longer looking likely for him at the second-tier club, Tottenham have made the call to bring him back.

Here is what some Potters fans made of the Premier League club's decision:

Making his first-team debut for Tottenham in 2016 against Gillingham in the League Cup, Carter-Vickers - contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021 - has also spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich and Swansea in recent seasons.

Tottenham announced the defender's impending return to North London - along with that of Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Kazaiah Sterling from Doncaster Rovers - on Friday, the trio set to all go back on 2 January.