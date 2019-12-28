Report: Burnley plan £1.5m January bid as Aston Villa join defender race

Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton is a target for Premier League trio Aston Villa, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Burnley and Brighton are set to make £1.5 million bids for Jamie Hamilton, according to the Mail, with Aston Villa also among the clubs keen to sign the Scottish centre-back.

In one of the most satisfying cases of nominative determinism in the game today, Hamilton is making a real name for himself north of the border at who else but Hamilton Academical.

The former Scotland U17 captain has caught the eye with his classy, ball-playing style with Accies boss Brian Rice blown away by his refusal to be daunted by even the most fearsome opponent.

“The good thing about Jamie is his temperament. You could play him anywhere and you wouldn’t know if he was nervous or not. He doesn’t get fazed by it. If he makes a mistake it doesn’t seem to bother him,” Rice told the Daily Record (22 November, page 73)

“So I’ve every confidence if Jamie plays it doesn’t matter who we’re playing and where we’re playing, he will relish it. He’s living up to everything we expect of him.”

As you might expect, the teenager’s mature performances at the heart of Hamilton’s backline have made him a target for plenty of clubs below the border.

Wolves and Everton have been linked since the summer but The Mail have now thrown Aston Villa into the frame. Villa boss Dean Smith is a master when it comes to helping young players realise their potential and the man who turned Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and co into top-flight stars could be the perfect teacher for a budding defender with the world at his feet.

Villa will have to act fast, however, with both Burnley and Brighton expected to make bids of £1.5 million in the near future.