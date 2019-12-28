'He is clever': Rangers ace warns teammates not to fall into Celtic man's trap

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers head to Neil Lennon's Celtic this weekend and Ibrox defender Connor Goldson will have to deal with the Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard.

Ahead of Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers heading across the city to face bitter rivals Celtic, Ibrox defender Connor Goldson has urged caution over the threat posed by Parkhead striker Odsonne Edouard (Daily Record).

The Celtic forward has been in impressive form for Neil Lennon's side this season, with 15 goals and 15 assists from 30 games for the Hoops, as well as claiming 11 goals in just appearances for France's Under-21s (Transfermarkt).

Worryingly for Rangers, Edouard has netted five times against Rangers in the last three seasons, including the opener in the 2-0 win at Ibrox in September, and Goldson, who will be trying to thwart the 21-year-old, outlined just how easy it is to fall into the trap which his style of play sets up.

"You can’t focus on one player and just try to follow him around because suddenly you’ll have runners going behind you," Goldson told the Daily Record. "He is clever. He’s not your out and out number nine who plays directly up against you and wants to run the channels.

"He wants to drop in and get on the ball more, leave space in behind for others to run. That’s how they get a lot of their goals. He not only scores, but he gets a lot of assists by linking the play. If you have an obsession with him, he is going to drag you into areas where you don’t want to be."

Rangers, who have won their last three games in a row, will be hoping to cut the gap between themselves and table-topping Celtic down to just two points - the Ibrox side also boasting a game in hand on the Hoops - ahead of the Scottish winter break.