Predicted Arsenal XI: Mikel Arteta recalls £16m player for Sokratis

Shane Callaghan
Calum Chambers attends an Arsenal Soccer Clinic at the Singapore American School on July 27, 2018 in Singapore.
Mikel Arteta has his first home game as Arsenal boss tomorrow.

Calum Chambers of Arsenal during the match between Arsenal XI and Crawley Town XI at London Colney on July 18, 2018 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has the luxury of recalling Calum Chambers to his first XI against Chelsea tomorrow.

Chambers, a £16 million addition in 2014 [The Guardian], sat out Arteta's coronation as Gunners' head coach on Boxing Day due to a suspension as the team drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth.

But he's available for the visit of Frank Lampard's side and the newly-appointed Arsenal man might bring him in at centre-back, but for who?

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz started alongside one another against the Cherries, but Sokratis, who picked up a head injury on Thursday, is having a horrible season and Luiz should be given the nod to start ahead over the Greek, a £17 million addition in 2018 [The Daily Mail].

Further forward, Alexandre Lacazette is likely to keep his place as the spearhead of Arsenal's attack despite missing a series of clear-cut chances, while Mesut Ozil, praised by Arteta after the game, will return at number 10, flanked by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and potentially Nicolas Pepe, who was overlooked for Reiss Nelson earlier this week.

Here's how HITC thinks Arsenal could line up at the Emirates tomorrow:

Potential Arsenal XI revised

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

