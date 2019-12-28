Paul Merson gives his verdict on whether Liverpool can match Arsenal's Invincibles

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season - could they do what the Gunners did in 2003-04 and do an entire term unbeaten?

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has given his thoughts on whether Liverpool can do this season what the Gunners did back in 2003-04 - an entire Premier League season unbeaten (Daily Star).

Jurgen Klopp's charges have established a huge lead at the top of the table, which reigning champions Man City were hoping to reduce on Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Things started well for Pep Guardiola's side as they raced into a 2-0 lead at Molineux, but Wolves fought back to claim a superb 3-2 victory over the visitors, who have now lost five times in the league this term.

As things stand, Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City - who they thrashed 4-0 on their own turf the day before - and 14 points clear of Man City, as well as having a game in hand on both their closest challengers.

With such a healthy lead, an increasing number of people have been suggesting that Liverpool - who are yet to lose a league game this term, have lost just one league game in all of 2019 and are on a 35-game unbeaten run in the division - can do what the Invincibles did 16 years ago.

"Liverpool are so good right now that people are talking about whether they can follow in the footsteps of the Invincibles and go a whole season unbeaten," Merson wrote in the Daily Star. "I’m going to say no, they can’t. But only because they are still in the Champions League and might have to rest players at times.

"At full strength I don’t see who can beat them. Look what they did Leicester even after all that travelling. It surprised me to be honest. Liverpool’s squad is not massive. It’s not like they can leave the front three out and bring in like for like. But you might as well give them the Premier League trophy now. They would have to lose four or five matches and they just don’t lose at the moment, do they?"

Up next for Liverpool is the game against Man City's conquerors, Wolves, at Anfield on Sunday.