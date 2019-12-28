Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Might be the future', 'in Klopp I trust': Some Liverpool fans react to update about 22-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have announced that Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield in January from his Stuttgart loan and will be eligible for Jurgen Klopp's charges starting with the FA Cup third-round tie.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood on September 10, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield from his loan at Stuttgart.

On Friday, the Reds official website announced that the 22-year-old defender will come back to Merseyside at the beginning of January and be eligible for their matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton on 5 January.

 

Jurgen Klopp is down to just two fit centre-backs in Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, with Dejan Lovren sidelined by a hamstring injury and Joel Matip recovering from a knee problem, so it would appear that Phillips is returning to Merseyside to provide cover.

The Stuttgart website, meanwhile, added that they and Liverpool have agreed to look into the possibility of Phillips - who was originally set for a season-long loan - going back to the German second-tier club at the end of their winter break.

Here is what some Liverpool fans made of the Premier League club's announcement:

Phillips, who has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart, arrived at Liverpool just before the start of the 2016-17 season following a successful trial with the club's academy, having previously spent time at Bolton, has captained the Reds Under-23s, and recently signed a long-term deal at Anfield (Liverpool website).

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool arrive before the Pre-Season friendly match between Liverpool and Torino at Anfield on August 7, 2018 in Liverpool,...

