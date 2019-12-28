'Might be the future', 'in Klopp I trust': Some Liverpool fans react to update about 22-year-old

Liverpool have announced that Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield in January from his Stuttgart loan and will be eligible for Jurgen Klopp's charges starting with the FA Cup third-round tie.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield from his loan at Stuttgart.

On Friday, the Reds official website announced that the 22-year-old defender will come back to Merseyside at the beginning of January and be eligible for their matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton on 5 January.

Jurgen Klopp is down to just two fit centre-backs in Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, with Dejan Lovren sidelined by a hamstring injury and Joel Matip recovering from a knee problem, so it would appear that Phillips is returning to Merseyside to provide cover.

The Stuttgart website, meanwhile, added that they and Liverpool have agreed to look into the possibility of Phillips - who was originally set for a season-long loan - going back to the German second-tier club at the end of their winter break.

Here is what some Liverpool fans made of the Premier League club's announcement:



Smart move. We are short at CB — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) 27 December 2019

Not a good sign with regards to Matip's injury.. — Origi (90'+6) (@LFCTikiTaka) 27 December 2019

I've seen a report suggesting that he's just returning to Liverpool for January and will probably go back to Stuttgart when their season resumes on January 29. He's only in for the busy early January schedule I think. Matip will take some time to get match fit. — Beagle (@beagle__19) 27 December 2019

There is our new backup CB — Mats (@MatsLFC) 27 December 2019

Smart — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) 27 December 2019

Nailed on starter for Everton — Jimmy Corkhill's Mate (@p_dan) 27 December 2019

Another Joe Gomez — Main Man Mané ❄️ (@SheikhSadio) 27 December 2019

Good move ... And when Matip and Lovren are back by the end of January, he goes back to Stuttgart ... — Macedonian_Red (@Macedonian_Red) 27 December 2019

In Klopp i trust. He must have seen something in the lad. Might be the future alongside Gomez. — Douglas Muchiri Kiambi (@DouglasMuchiri5) 27 December 2019

A proper defender this lad — Mazwe@LFC.com (@mazwe10) 27 December 2019

Really good young player, should have probably stayed with the squad and developed.. saw him in Michigan and he is a solid player. — lfc_allan (@allan_liverpool) 27 December 2019

Great idea. Loan team will have been monitoring his performances. Hopefully he can provide adequate cover when needed then return to Stuttgart for the remainder of the season. — ♿Rachel Ellis♿ (@RleEllis) 27 December 2019

This has put me at ease! This boy is a decent player. Will step up if his chance comes. Can rotate the CBs now esp in the FA cup — Salahmander VI (@novaMoMino) 27 December 2019

Phillips, who has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart, arrived at Liverpool just before the start of the 2016-17 season following a successful trial with the club's academy, having previously spent time at Bolton, has captained the Reds Under-23s, and recently signed a long-term deal at Anfield (Liverpool website).