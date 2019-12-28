'Why say that', 'desperate': Some Liverpool fans hit out at Gary Lineker message

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand - but many of the Reds faithful aren't getting ahead of themselves.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter with a bold message about Liverpool in which he congratulated the Reds on "winning their first ever Premier League title" following Manchester City's latest defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have established a huge lead at the top of the table, which reigning champions Man City were hoping to reduce on Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Things started well for Pep Guardiola's side as they raced into a 2-0 lead at Molineux, but Wolves fought back to claim a superb 3-2 victory over the visitors, who have now lost five times in the league this term.

As things stand, Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City - who they thrashed 4-0 on their own turf the day before - and 14 points clear of Man City, as well as having a game in hand on both their closest challengers.

With such a healthy lead, an increasing amount of neutrals and pundits are now convinced the 2019-20 Premier League title will be making its way to Anfield.

However, Liverpool have been stung before in the title race, while other teams have seen similarly big leads collapse - Newcastle United were 12 points clear of Manchester United in January 1996, while the Red Devils were 11 points clear of Arsenal with nine games to play in 1997-98.

As such, many Reds supporters continue to exercise caution instead of celebrating too early, what with half the season yet to go, and so Gary Lineker's message didn't go down too well amongst a number of Liverpool fans:

Congratulations to @LFC on winning their first ever Premier League title. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 27 December 2019

Half a season to go, relax — Josh (@LFCJosh23) 27 December 2019

Wont hear any reds saying this — Dai Locke (@realdavidlocke) 27 December 2019

Behave — Sadio (@WarriorLFC) 27 December 2019

He's trying to bleeding jinx us — Annie's Anfield (@AnnelizaWalsh78) 28 December 2019

Dont say it Gary — Jordan Schlansky (@yeraya100) 27 December 2019

Oh dear Gary. This is such a desperate tweet. Not one Liverpool fan thinks the title race is over and nor does Klopp or any of his players. — VorsprungdurchJürgen ✋☝ (@happydobbin44) 27 December 2019

Long way to go yet.....loads of points to be won.....or lost — STE WILLIAMS (@SteRed16) 27 December 2019

I ain't believing it until its mathematically over — Phupinder Roopra (@Kungphugb) 27 December 2019

Still a lot of football to be played. I'll believe it when Jordan Brian Henderson is doing his little dance of delight with the trophy in his hands @JHenderson — Yozzer Hughes (@yozmo32) 27 December 2019

We @LFC only focus on the next game that’s how it should be. It’s not over until the last game or we cannot be caught. It’s dignified and realistic because as we all know anything can happen in football. It’s not over and we take nothing for granted certainly not after 18 games. — Trish (@maisie_trish) 27 December 2019

Shhhhhhh — Trent4PM (@1892LFC1992) 27 December 2019

Why say that, too early to call.

Klopp isn't saying that — Tammy Woods (@LFCTammy) 27 December 2019

I know it may look like it to neutral observers - and God knows you mean it well, o Gentleman of the Beautiful Game. But for us brave survivors of 30 years of despair, we don’t believe it until we are 30 points ahead. We the Cop

must stay as focused on the next game as Klopp — Øyvind Søtvik Rekstad (@RekstadYvind) 27 December 2019