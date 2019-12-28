Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Why say that', 'desperate': Some Liverpool fans hit out at Gary Lineker message

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand - but many of the Reds faithful aren't getting ahead of themselves.

Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter with a bold message about Liverpool in which he congratulated the Reds on "winning their first ever Premier League title" following Manchester City's latest defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have established a huge lead at the top of the table, which reigning champions Man City were hoping to reduce on Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Things started well for Pep Guardiola's side as they raced into a 2-0 lead at Molineux, but Wolves fought back to claim a superb 3-2 victory over the visitors, who have now lost five times in the league this term.

 

 

As things stand, Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City - who they thrashed 4-0 on their own turf the day before - and 14 points clear of Man City, as well as having a game in hand on both their closest challengers.

With such a healthy lead, an increasing amount of neutrals and pundits are now convinced the 2019-20 Premier League title will be making its way to Anfield.

However, Liverpool have been stung before in the title race, while other teams have seen similarly big leads collapse - Newcastle United were 12 points clear of Manchester United in January 1996, while the Red Devils were 11 points clear of Arsenal with nine games to play in 1997-98.

As such, many Reds supporters continue to exercise caution instead of celebrating too early, what with half the season yet to go, and so Gary Lineker's message didn't go down too well amongst a number of Liverpool fans:

Jurgen Klopp manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch