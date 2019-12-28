'Ffs', 'crazy': Some Liverpool fans aren't happy with the Premier League

Liverpool will be able to wear the gold FIFA Champions badge for one Premier League game only - the Anfield clash with Wolves.

A number of Liverpool fans have hit out at the Premier League after the Reds announced that they will wear the gold FIFA Champions badge only for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were crowned world champions of club football for the first time last weekend when they defeated Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in the final of the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool's victory came at a cost as their League Cup quarter-final meeting with Aston Villa, which fell a day before their semi-final with Monterrey, wasn't rescheduled, forcing the Reds to field a young side which was beaten by the opposition's seniors.

"Flamengo got sent here with a clear order to win it and to come back as heroes," Klopp told Sky Sports News during the tournament. "We got told to stay at home and play the Carabao Cup. That is a massive difference. When Flamengo go back, and if they win, they will have a proper party - we play Leicester City. That is how it is."

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League usually deny requests to make alterations to a team's kit during the season, other than for charitable purposes - indeed, Manchester United were forbidden from sporting the badge in the Premier League when they won the Club World Cup in 2008.

Nonetheless, the sentiment amongst many Liverpool fans was that they should be able to wear it for more than just one game in the league:

Truth is Premier League is self absorbed. Probably burns them that the spotlight is on a competition and coveted prize that most leagues around the world are proud of if their team wins it. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) 27 December 2019

You’d think the prem would be proud one of its members was world champs — REMW6️⃣ (@rauidri) 27 December 2019

Liverpool will also wear the badge for the remainder of their Champions League campaign, which resumes against Atletico Madrid in February.