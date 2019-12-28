Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Ffs', 'crazy': Some Liverpool fans aren't happy with the Premier League

Giuseppe Labellarte
Players of Liverpool lift the trophy during a ceremony at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool will be able to wear the gold FIFA Champions badge for one Premier League game only - the Anfield clash with Wolves.

Players of Liverpool lift the trophy during a ceremony at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in...

A number of Liverpool fans have hit out at the Premier League after the Reds announced that they will wear the gold FIFA Champions badge only for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were crowned world champions of club football for the first time last weekend when they defeated Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in the final of the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool's victory came at a cost as their League Cup quarter-final meeting with Aston Villa, which fell a day before their semi-final with Monterrey, wasn't rescheduled, forcing the Reds to field a young side which was beaten by the opposition's seniors.

 

"Flamengo got sent here with a clear order to win it and to come back as heroes," Klopp told Sky Sports News during the tournament. "We got told to stay at home and play the Carabao Cup. That is a massive difference. When Flamengo go back, and if they win, they will have a proper party - we play Leicester City. That is how it is."

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League usually deny requests to make alterations to a team's kit during the season, other than for charitable purposes - indeed, Manchester United were forbidden from sporting the badge in the Premier League when they won the Club World Cup in 2008.

Nonetheless, the sentiment amongst many Liverpool fans was that they should be able to wear it for more than just one game in the league:

Liverpool will also wear the badge for the remainder of their Champions League campaign, which resumes against Atletico Madrid in February.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool poses for a photo after he was named best player in the tournament during the cup ceremony at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch