Liverpool cult hero Stan Collymore delivers verdict on Premier League title race after last night

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand - but Stan Collymore isn't getting ahead of himself.

Liverpool cult hero Stan Collymore has urged caution over the Reds' sizeable lead in the Premier League title race, making a comparison with the Reds' 2005 Champions League victory.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have established a huge lead at the top of the table, which reigning champions Man City were hoping to reduce on Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Things started well for Pep Guardiola's side as they raced into a 2-0 lead at Molineux, but Wolves fought back to claim a superb 3-2 victory over the visitors, who have now lost five times in the league this term.

As things stand, Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City - who they thrashed 4-0 on their own turf the day before - and 14 points clear of Man City, as well as having a game in hand on both their closest challengers.

With such a healthy lead, an increasing amount of neutrals and pundits are now convinced the 2019-20 Premier League title will be making its way to Anfield.

However, Liverpool have been stung before in the title race, while other teams have seen similarly big leads collapse - Newcastle United were 12 points clear of Manchester United in January 1996, while the Red Devils were 11 points clear of Arsenal with nine games to play in 1997-98.

Similarly, Rafa Benitez's Reds were swept aside in the first half of the 2004-05 Champions League final in Istanbul as AC Milan raced into a three-goal lead, only for the Anfield side to get three back in the second half, then surviving extra time and eventually triumphing on penalties.

Collymore stressed that, although Liverpool may be "overwhelming favourites", football has the habit of biting complacent teams on the backside, as with Milan in 2005, and as such, it's too early to call:

Still not calling the title. A full half season left, some calling it have short memories!



Overwhelming favourites but think of it as a team being 3-0 up in a Champions League Final at half time, or a team 12 points clear in the run in...



Think we've seen that open before.. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) 27 December 2019