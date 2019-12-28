Kris Boyd rips into Celtic star trying to be a 'hard man'

The former Gers striker isn't happy with Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

Kris Boyd has told Kristoffer Ajer that he really needs to stop being the 'hard man' on the pitch for Celtic.

The towering Hoops defender has been picking up some needless yellow cards in recent weeks.

Against Rangers in a League Cup final, Ajer was booked for berating Scott Arfield for a challenge on one of his Celtic team-mates, while he also went in the book against Hearts for a similar offence.

And Boyd says that the 6'6 centre-backs turns into 'Usain Bolt' when an opportunity presents itself to get involved in a fracas of some description on the pitch.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Kristoffer Ajer is one of Scottish football’s tallest players at 6ft 6in. But the Celtic defender really needs to stop acting the big man on the pitch.

"Suddenly, he wants to get involved in absolutely everything. If there is a tackle on a Celtic striker on the other side of the pitch, he can be the first on scene to have a go at the opposition player.

"I knew he was fast but he shows a turn of pace Usain Bolt would be proud of in these moments. Why does Ajer have to try to show he’s a hard man by running into everything that’s going on?"

Is this a valid criticism? No, not really. It just shows that Ajer is committed and passionate about the cause, which is exactly what Celtic fans want.

There's clearly a big sense of team spirit in Neil Lennon's dressing room and it's because every player fights for the next, whether that be in football terms or defending one of their own against an opposition player.

Boyd is right in saying that Ajer wasn't always like this, but he only turned 21 in April and perhaps this is a reflection of his growing sense of maturity.