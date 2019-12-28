Klopp worried about 'exceptional' Wolves star ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool will host Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield - but can the Premier League leaders stop Adama Traore?

Jurgen Klopp has hailed ‘exceptional’ Wolverhampton Wanderers flyer Adama Traore, admitting to the club’s official website that his Liverpool side face a daunting test when they host Nuno Espirito Santo’s team on Sunday.

A man who flattered to deceive more often than not at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough has been a player transformed at Molineux.

There has always been a feeling that a winger with his explosive pace and fearsome physical strength would be all-but unstoppable if he added a ruthless streak to his game – and it’s fair to say he Traore has been nothing short of devastating this season.

Four goals and six assists in all competitions don’t even scratch the surface of the impact made by a 23-year-old who has given even the best full-backs in England nightmares.

And it’s no wonder that Klopp is scratching his head, desperate to find a way to stop an attacker who single-handedly defeated Manchester City and fired a rocket into the Tottenham Hotspur net.

“Traore finally found his manager, who found a position for him – he started as a wing-back and now he can even play in the front three,” said the former Dortmund boss.

“An exceptional player, as a kid he was already exceptional when he played for Barcelona I think, probably the quickest player in the league.

“So, a lot of really good things there and that makes it really difficult to play against them, of course. But it should be difficult against us as well, that’s the plan.”

Andy Robertson has been lauded and rightly so for his swashbuckling attacking in the last two years but the Liverpool left-back will have a very different challenge to face when Wolves arrive on Merseyside.

Can he achieve what so many have failed to do and stop Traore in his tracks?