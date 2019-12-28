BBC pundit says Spurs must do 'everything they can' to secure £12.2m man's signature

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is contracted to Jose Mourinho's side only until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

BBC pundit Ian Wright has praised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen following his key role in Spurs' win over Brighton on Boxing Day and warned Jose Mourinho's side that "they are going to miss him" if they sanction his departure.

The 27-year-old, who was linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, has had a fairly mixed first half of the 2019-20 season, with just two goals and three assists in 21 games in all competitions, and just seven Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen's Spurs contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there has been no update from him about his future - and with the transfer window opening soon, the £12.2million man (Transfermarkt) could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The Daily Star previously reported that Tottenham would accept just £25million for the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window, while manager Mourinho claimed that he’s had “private conversations” with Eriksen about his future (The Mirror).

While Eriksen's performances this term have come under scrutiny by sections of the Tottenham fanbase, the Dane came off the bench on Boxing Day to help Spurs beat Brighton 2-1 in the Premier League and played a key pass in the build up to Dele Alli’s winner.

"Eriksen came on and he started to produce the kind of football that you weren’t seeing in the first half. He got himself in positions, it’s the way the speed and the swiftness in which he changed the game," Wright told BBC’s Match of the Day.

"Eriksen, that little bit of quality, they are going to miss him if he’s not going to be around and they’ve got to do everything they can to keep him."