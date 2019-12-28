Quick links

'Good business that': Some Celtic fans buzzing over club update

Shane Callaghan
Mikey Johnston of Celtic celebrates with Anthony Ralston in front of the fans as he scores his team's first goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts...
Celtic have tied Mikey Johnston down to a new two-year extension.

Celtic have announced that they have tied Mikey Johnston down to a new deal.

Prior to today, the 20-year-old Lennoxtown product was contracted to the Hoops until 2023, having only signed an extension last November.

But Celtic have today confirmed that they have given the young attacker a two-year extension, on the eve of playing Rangers at Parkhead.

Here's how fans of the Glasgow giants reacted to the update on Twitter:

It's been an injury-hit season for Johnston so far, but what a way to commemorate his extension by playing a big role in a potential win over Rangers tomorrow.

It's a massive Premiership game at Parkhead and it could have major implications on where the title winds up.

A home victory would give Neil Lennon's side an eight-point gap over the second-placed Gers, who do have a game in hand as things stand.

But game in hand or not, eight points could be a huge psychological boost for Celtic and if Johnston scores, even better for him.

Mikey Johnston of Celtic runs at James Tavernier and Joe Worrall of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

