'Good business that': Some Celtic fans buzzing over club update

Celtic have tied Mikey Johnston down to a new two-year extension.

Prior to today, the 20-year-old Lennoxtown product was contracted to the Hoops until 2023, having only signed an extension last November.

But Celtic have today confirmed that they have given the young attacker a two-year extension, on the eve of playing Rangers at Parkhead.

Here's how fans of the Glasgow giants reacted to the update on Twitter:

It's been an injury-hit season for Johnston so far, but what a way to commemorate his extension by playing a big role in a potential win over Rangers tomorrow.

It's a massive Premiership game at Parkhead and it could have major implications on where the title winds up.

A home victory would give Neil Lennon's side an eight-point gap over the second-placed Gers, who do have a game in hand as things stand.

But game in hand or not, eight points could be a huge psychological boost for Celtic and if Johnston scores, even better for him.