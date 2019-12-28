'Good business that': Some Celtic fans buzzing over club update

Celtic have tied Mikey Johnston down to a new two-year extension.
Prior to today, the 20-year-old Lennoxtown product was contracted to the Hoops until 2023, having only signed an extension last November.
But Celtic have today confirmed that they have given the young attacker a two-year extension, on the eve of playing Rangers at Parkhead.
Here's how fans of the Glasgow giants reacted to the update on Twitter:
Good bit of business that— Joe (@onekinghenrik) December 28, 2019
Brilliant the wee man's gonna have a big future with the hoops.— Gary Mcbride (@GaryMcbride82) December 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
YAAAAAAS NOW START HIM TOMORROW— Dan (@CFCDan_) December 28, 2019
YOU BEAUTYYYY— Lewis (@_Lewis67_) December 28, 2019
This is it man— ☭ (@euan_cfc) December 28, 2019
Yass— Ross Mackie (@Ross_Mackie15) December 28, 2019
YASSSSS— ً (@Seany_CFC) December 28, 2019
now play him the morra instead of Ntcham plz
Now let him run riot tomorrow.. ☘️— Declan McKee (@declanmckee22) December 28, 2019
— James Elliott (@JamesElliott02) December 28, 2019
It’s not quite Edouard permanent contract but it’ll do— John (@19jhodgkiss) December 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
It's been an injury-hit season for Johnston so far, but what a way to commemorate his extension by playing a big role in a potential win over Rangers tomorrow.
It's a massive Premiership game at Parkhead and it could have major implications on where the title winds up.
A home victory would give Neil Lennon's side an eight-point gap over the second-placed Gers, who do have a game in hand as things stand.
But game in hand or not, eight points could be a huge psychological boost for Celtic and if Johnston scores, even better for him.
