Quick links

Celtic

Frank McAvennie 'can't understand' how Celtic signed £10m loanee

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on September 13, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster has been a revelation since re-signing for Celtic.

Scott Brown and Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrate victory with teammates following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Frank McAvennie is shocked that Southampton let Fraser Forster re-sign for Celtic on loan this past summer.

Forster joined the Saints in a £10 million deal from Celtic in 2014 [The Scottish Sun] and returned to Parkhead on a season-long loan this year after falling out of favour with the Premier League side.

Subscribe

And it's fair to say that the big English goalkeeper has been a revelation since coming back to Glasgow.

Earlier this month, Forster posted a Man of the Match performance as the Hoops edged out Rangers 1-0 in a League Cup final, in a game where he saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos.

 

And Celtic boss Neil Lennon will be looking for similar heroics tomorrow as Parkhead plays host to a huge Premiership clash between the Old Firm duo.

But club legend McAvennie admits that he's stunned that Southampton didn't feel as if they needed a goalkeeper of his class.

He told Open Goal: "How did they let him go? How did Southampton let him go? I just can't understand it. Can't understand it."

Lennon has previously said this month that he would 'love' to re-sign Forster on a permanent basis but he won't be cheap.

His fine form up North means that Southampton can raise the price for Celtic and with his contract not expiring for two-and-a-half years, the Saints do have the upper hand here.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch