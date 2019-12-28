'Carlo's doing good with him': Some Everton fans in awe of player's 'best game' for club

Everton brought Moise Kean to Goodison Park this summer and, following a tough start to the season, had a great game for the Toffees in Carlo Ancelotti's second match in charge.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter following their 2-1 win in the Premier League today and Moise Kean's efforts were praised by the Toffees fanbase, who are optimistic the Italian is finally starting to kick on at Goodison Park.

Kean arrived at Everton in early August, joining the Toffees from Juventus for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

However, it's been a difficult first half of the season for the 19-year-old, who was seldom utilised by former Everton manager Marco Silva, while under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, his substitution less than 20 minutes after coming on against Manchester United, raised concerned eyebrows too.

As it turned out, that wasn't the end of Kean's involvement in Ferguson's plans - indeed, Cenk Tosun also experienced the subbed sub treatment - and although he remained on the bench in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge, the win over Burnley, he was in the starting XI at Newcastle United.

Kean had a bright game, weighing in with five efforts on goal and three on target, including one that tested the reflexes of keeper Martin Dubravka, while his link-up play was also impressive as he put a chance on a platter for Theo Walcott, who should have done better.

The teenager's involvement would end in the 61st minute as Fabian Delph came on in his place but plenty of Everton fans were encouraged by his exploits on Tyneside:

Moise Kean yet to play 90 minutes for Everton and we want him to score goals.



Why are you bringing off a player who is playing well and you are keeping someone on who is playing awful and cost us the goal which was Sigurdsson. — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) December 28, 2019

Good shift from Moise Kean I hope he is happy with the hour that he got to play today. Didn't look too fazed about coming off so I'm sure the chemistry between him and gaffer Carlo Ancelotti is good. — resilience (@zyzzeeshan) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean off is the wrong choice I think. He was having chances second half when they got the ball to him and looked like a goal was coming. #EFC — Liam G (@liamg1878) December 28, 2019

Surprised Moise Kean has been subbed off there.



One the brightest periods of his time at Everton in this half and looked most likely to score next #EFC #NEWEVE — Joey Ratcliffe (@JoeyRatcliffe) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean will get better and better every game he starts now , will score eventually. — RyanEFC (@RyanEFC3) December 28, 2019

ANCELOTTI ERA 2-0-0.



Man of the match: Dominic Calvert-Lewin



Standouts: Jordan Pickford, Moise Kean — ِ (@GOODlSONPARK) December 28, 2019

Felt Moise Kean was much better than what he's normally been at Everton today. Seems to be creating a good link with DCL and harried Newcastle running at goal. Bit unlucky not to score but he's getting the groove quickly. Carlo's doing good with him. #NEWEVE — Uttiyo Sarkar (@uttiyo_sarkar) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean did really well today too. Feel as though he’s a goal away from going on a good run. #EFC — James (@James1878___) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean had his first good game for us today, goals will come soon — Jordan Wright (@Jordolenko) December 28, 2019

Well done to the whole team



I thought that Moise Kean played well too and I believe that him and DCL will form an amazing partnership soon...just needs a run of starts — Luke Moran (@Luke_Moran81) December 28, 2019

Moise Kean’s best game for us that. Just needs a goal — Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) December 28, 2019

Special mention to Moise Kean, very very good today. — Jack (@Kean4Gomes) December 28, 2019

That was the best I have seen Moise Kean play today. He could do worse than look how much work it has taken to get DCL up to this level and DCL is still a youngster at only 22 .... three years older than Moise #EFC — Nick (@TightToffee) December 28, 2019

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brace, either side of Fabian Schar's volley, made it two wins from two for Ancelotti, and put the Toffees 10th in the table.