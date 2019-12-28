Quick links

'Carlo's doing good with him': Some Everton fans in awe of player's 'best game' for club

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United saves a shot from Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019...
Everton brought Moise Kean to Goodison Park this summer and, following a tough start to the season, had a great game for the Toffees in Carlo Ancelotti's second match in charge.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter following their 2-1 win in the Premier League today and Moise Kean's efforts were praised by the Toffees fanbase, who are optimistic the Italian is finally starting to kick on at Goodison Park.

Kean arrived at Everton in early August, joining the Toffees from Juventus for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

However, it's been a difficult first half of the season for the 19-year-old, who was seldom utilised by former Everton manager Marco Silva, while under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, his substitution less than 20 minutes after coming on against Manchester United, raised concerned eyebrows too.

 

As it turned out, that wasn't the end of Kean's involvement in Ferguson's plans - indeed, Cenk Tosun also experienced the subbed sub treatment - and although he remained on the bench in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge, the win over Burnley, he was in the starting XI at Newcastle United.

Kean had a bright game, weighing in with five efforts on goal and three on target, including one that tested the reflexes of keeper Martin Dubravka, while his link-up play was also impressive as he put a chance on a platter for Theo Walcott, who should have done better.

The teenager's involvement would end in the 61st minute as Fabian Delph came on in his place but plenty of Everton fans were encouraged by his exploits on Tyneside:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brace, either side of Fabian Schar's volley, made it two wins from two for Ancelotti, and put the Toffees 10th in the table.

Carlo Ancelotti the manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

