'Fantastic... in my opinion': Everton's Carlo Ancelotti raves about £1.6m player

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has issued some words of advice to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees striker also being deemed "fantastic" by the new Goodison Park boss (Everton website).

Signed by Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 for £1.6million, Calvert-Lewin has made 114 appearances for the Toffees but his time at Goodison Park has not been without criticism.

One such example was when Tony Cottee said: "He’s a good player but I don’t know whether he’s going to get the goals to push the club into the top six." (talkSPORT, 11 September 2019, 9.30am)

However, the 22-year-old was great in the 1-0 victory over Burnley, Ancelotti's first game in charge, as he headed home the winner 10 minutes from time - his third in his last four league matches.

Speaking ahead of Everton's trip to Newcastle on Saturday, Ancelotti shared his eagerness to work with Calvert-Lewin on the training ground to help the talented attacker fulfil his significant potential.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion,” Ancelotti told the Everton website. “He is strong with his head but he can improve his movement without the ball.

“He has to be more focussed on the goal but, of course, he is really unselfish and he moves up and down, right and left. He has to stay, in my opinion, more focussed on the centre of the box.”

Calvert-Lewin - contracted to Everton until the summer of 2023 - has scored 25 goals and claimed 10 assists for the Toffees, according to Transfermarkt.