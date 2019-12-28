Report: Carlo Ancelotti wants Everton to sign attacker who Klopp called 'wonderful'

Lorenzo Insigne scored 14 goals for Serie A giants Napoli under Carlo Ancelotti but could the pair be reunited in the Premier League with Everton?

Carlo Ancelotti is harbouring hopes of a reunion with his former Napoli talisman Lorenzo Insigne at Everton, according to Le10 Sport.

The Toffees’ fourth manager of the Farhad Moshiri era admitted today that he had no plans to bring a new striker to Goodison Park during the January transfer window – but he said nothing about a jet-heeled winger who has hit double figures in each of the last four seasons.

Insigne netted 14 times under Ancelotti in 2019/20 and, according to reports on the continent, the affable Italian would love to work with his compatriot again should the opportunity arise.

Everton are hardly short of versatile forwards capable of playing anywhere across the frontline but a 28-year-old with 34 caps for the Azzurri would represent a sizeable upgrade on the likes of Bernard, Theo Walcott and arguably Richarlison too.

And Ancelotti is not the only coach on Merseyside who is a big fan of one of Europe’s most underrated attacking talents.

“Wonderful player, pretty quick," Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s YouTube channel in September of a man who scored a last-minute winner against The Reds in the Champions League back in 2018.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, hailed Insigne as a ‘fantastic’ talent and compared him to Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard, speaking to the Standard.

High praise indeed but, after more than five years of terrorising Serie A defences, Insigne deserves all the credit he gets.