'Heartbroken', 'good luck': Some fans gutted following update on West Brom ace

Jonathan Leko of Charlton Athletic and Joe Williams of Wigan Athletic compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic at DW Stadium...
West Bromwich Albion loanee Jonathan Leko is out for the season following an ACL injury suffered on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Jonathan Leko of Charlton Athletic runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic at DW Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Wigan,...

Following the news that West Bromwich Albion loanee Jonathan Leko has suffered a season-ending injury and will be heading back to The Hawthorns for treatment, a number of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to wish the player all the best in his recovery.

The Baggies forward, who had moved to The Valley on a season-long loan in the summer, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury 11 minutes into the Addicks' 2-2 Championship draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

 

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer revealed the extent of Leko's injury during his post-match press conference following the 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Boxing Day.

"Jonathan Leko is out for the rest of the season," Bowyer told the official Charlton website. "It came from nothing - he jumped, landed, jolted his knee a bit and has done his ACL.

"He’ll be out for the rest of the season, going into next season as well. I feel sorry for the lad, because he was doing so well for us. He’ll go back, have an operation and we’ll have to look for someone to replace him."

Here is some of the social media reaction to the sad update on Leko, who had made 21 appearances in total for Charlton, scoring five goals and registering four assists (Transfermarkt):

Leko, who joined West Brom aged 11, made his first league start for the Baggies against West Ham in 2016, making him the first player born in 1999 to start a Premier League game (WBA website).

Jonathan Leko of Charlton Athletic looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Athletic at Oakwell Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

