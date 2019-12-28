'Heartbroken', 'good luck': Some fans gutted following update on West Brom ace

West Bromwich Albion loanee Jonathan Leko is out for the season following an ACL injury suffered on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Following the news that West Bromwich Albion loanee Jonathan Leko has suffered a season-ending injury and will be heading back to The Hawthorns for treatment, a number of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to wish the player all the best in his recovery.

The Baggies forward, who had moved to The Valley on a season-long loan in the summer, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury 11 minutes into the Addicks' 2-2 Championship draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer revealed the extent of Leko's injury during his post-match press conference following the 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Boxing Day.

"Jonathan Leko is out for the rest of the season," Bowyer told the official Charlton website. "It came from nothing - he jumped, landed, jolted his knee a bit and has done his ACL.

"He’ll be out for the rest of the season, going into next season as well. I feel sorry for the lad, because he was doing so well for us. He’ll go back, have an operation and we’ll have to look for someone to replace him."

Here is some of the social media reaction to the sad update on Leko, who had made 21 appearances in total for Charlton, scoring five goals and registering four assists (Transfermarkt):

Not good for the lad. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Zech Tyler ♿️ (@zechmix) 27 December 2019

Most underrated player we had scored some important goals! Will only get better! — Billy Coles (@B_Coles) 27 December 2019

Gutted for the Lad — DODGER (@dodgercafc) 27 December 2019

Yeah that’s a proper shame — RAG (Rob) (@RAG20191) 27 December 2019

Get well soon Jon ❤ — Zac (@ZacN02) 27 December 2019

Best wishes — nicole (@nicolexearl) 27 December 2019

God sake, so much potential and a great player, thank you for your time here Johnathan Leko ⚪️ — Luis Elwell (@elwell_luis) 27 December 2019

Very unfortunate, great player with a lot more to give. All the best on the recovery — Azz2K (@Azz2K_) 27 December 2019

Good luck Jon, here’s to a speedy recovery. — Charlie Wickenden (@Chaz12189) 27 December 2019

After the Hull game, I thought we was starting to see how good he really was, quick, skillfull and a real danger to the opposition. At Charlton it never rains, it never pours, it's just one long tsunami on the injury front. — Mungo bungo (@Mungobungo3) 27 December 2019

Gutted for him tbh. However frustrating he may have been at times, can’t knock the amount of effort and desire he put into playing for the red and white shirt. Wish him a successful operation and speedy recovery. #cafc — Ben (@BenCAFC93) 27 December 2019

heartbroken speedy recovery jonathan @JonathanLeko — toby (@tobyCAFC) 27 December 2019

Leko, who joined West Brom aged 11, made his first league start for the Baggies against West Ham in 2016, making him the first player born in 1999 to start a Premier League game (WBA website).