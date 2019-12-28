Quick links

Brendan Rodgers makes revelation about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on October 08, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
The Liverpool star was only a kid when Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the club's academy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool...

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was a midfielder before becoming one of the best full-backs in the world.

The 21-year-old took the post-match plaudits from Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Leicester City on Thursday night.

That's because Alexander-Arnold set up two goals and scored the Reds' fourth of the night.

Considering he's a right-back, the young defender is remarkable in an attacking sense and now has 10 assists across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp this season.

 

But former Liverpool boss Rodgers has shed some light on why Alexander-Arnold seems to have the ball-playing gifts and passing range of a midfielder, because he was one at a younger age.

Rodgers, who was fired at Anfield in 2015, told the Leicester Mercury: "For me, when I see him, he plays full-back as a midfield player. His range of passes his phenomenal for a young player.

"He was a midfield player at Liverpool as a youngster. His quality, his range of pass and the experiences he has gained in these past few years for Jurgen, he’s been amazing."

That certainly might go some way toward explaining why his range of passing is as good as it is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a corner during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

