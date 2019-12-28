Quick links

'Shockingly bad', 'miles off the pace': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'luxury player'

Troy Deeney of Watford is fouled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa resulting in a penalty and Watford's second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Aston Villa at...
Aston Villa couldn't follow up their win at Villa Park on Boxing Day with another good result, Dean Smith's side being hammered 3-0 on Saturday.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's woeful 3-0 defeat at Watford today and one of the players who came under the most scrutiny was Douglas Luiz.

Dean Smith's charges went to Vicarage Road boosted from a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Villa Park breathing life into their Premier League relegation battle but the claret and blue side suffered a big setback with a dismal performance at their other fellow bottom-three side.

Although Luiz did well to snuff out a number of counters in the first half, a clumsy foul ended up gifting the ten-man opposition a superb opportunity to double their lead, which they did with aplomb.

 

 

Villa were a goal down due to Troy Deeney's opener but had the numerical advantage over Watford, who played for more than half an hour with 10 men after defender Adrian Mariappa was sent off following two yellow cards in the space of six minutes.

However, Luiz's barge on Deeney in the box led to a penalty, which the Hornets striker converted on 67 minutes to put the hosts two up, a controversial moment as Matt Targett was down injured in the build-up.

Just minutes later, Ismaila Sarr killed off the game with a third, and despite further complaints from Villa - they felt Jack Grealish was fouled by Etienne Capoue in the build-up - the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

Here is some of what has been said about Luiz by the Villa faithful on social media:

