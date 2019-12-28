'Shockingly bad', 'miles off the pace': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'luxury player'

Aston Villa couldn't follow up their win at Villa Park on Boxing Day with another good result, Dean Smith's side being hammered 3-0 on Saturday.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's woeful 3-0 defeat at Watford today and one of the players who came under the most scrutiny was Douglas Luiz.

Dean Smith's charges went to Vicarage Road boosted from a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Villa Park breathing life into their Premier League relegation battle but the claret and blue side suffered a big setback with a dismal performance at their other fellow bottom-three side.

Although Luiz did well to snuff out a number of counters in the first half, a clumsy foul ended up gifting the ten-man opposition a superb opportunity to double their lead, which they did with aplomb.

Villa were a goal down due to Troy Deeney's opener but had the numerical advantage over Watford, who played for more than half an hour with 10 men after defender Adrian Mariappa was sent off following two yellow cards in the space of six minutes.

However, Luiz's barge on Deeney in the box led to a penalty, which the Hornets striker converted on 67 minutes to put the hosts two up, a controversial moment as Matt Targett was down injured in the build-up.

Just minutes later, Ismaila Sarr killed off the game with a third, and despite further complaints from Villa - they felt Jack Grealish was fouled by Etienne Capoue in the build-up - the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

Here is some of what has been said about Luiz by the Villa faithful on social media:

@danbardell got abuse for saying Douglas Luiz isn’t good. Outside of exclusively hoofing the ball and constant turnovers what’s he done versus the 20th placed team in the league?? #AVFC — I’m Hard 4 Aston Villa (@Hard4AstonVilla) 28 December 2019

Is Douglas Luiz playing? #AVFC — JJ (@thesocceryank) 28 December 2019

Konsa, elmo, douglas luiz, wesley absolutely shocking! Simply not gd enough — Jay Johnson (@JayAVFCJohno) 28 December 2019

Douglas has had a shocker today #avfc — Zoe (@zk16204) 28 December 2019

How stupid is Douglas Luiz? #avfc — Gavin Fry (@GavinFry1989) 28 December 2019

Targett bottles it yet again. Douglas Luiz seems to lose his head frequently and this is another example. No positives to take so far. Dreadful, dismal and disappointing. Something magical needs to happen for us to get anything from this. #avfc — Max Wilkins (@M_Wilkins7) 28 December 2019

Villa in a really sticky predicament now. Brainless from Douglas Luiz there - this is a massive 20 minutes for their season. #AVFC — Richard Cusack (@RichardCusackBM) 28 December 2019

Absolute stupidity from Douglas Luiz #AVFC — Paul Munnelly (@Munners_) 28 December 2019

That was diabolical from #avfc and there needs to be answers. No fight, determination or passion. Team set-up and selection was so bad and wrong and Deano needs to be held accountable. The rest of this season Jack needs to be in the centre. Douglas also not good enough for me — Bhavik Patel (@BazlaP) 28 December 2019

Im perfectly happy to criticise any player. I think douglas luiz is shockingly bad. Same for el ghazi at the moment. And trez and Jota. And any of the midfielders especially Nakamba. Heaton and grealish the only two to have any credit at all recently — Ben (@Bena_k_) 28 December 2019

I don’t want to bash our players, but if you can’t play to Wesley’s supposed strengths, what is he doing on the pitch? Also, Douglas Luiz is miles off the pace for the PL, never seen someone give so many fouls away in the last 2 games #avfc — Rory Dorgan (@RoryDorgan) 28 December 2019

Remember when we all thought it was “savvy” we had bought both Nakamba and Luiz for the price of one Kalvin Phillips ‍♂️ #avfc — Unofficial #AVFC community feed. (@AVFCcommunity) 28 December 2019

Lansbury needs to go in January he’s absolutely awful! Hourihane can’t start games. Luiz is a luxury player. Wesley isn’t a football player - literally played with 5 players today rest where awful #Avfc — ETMM05 (@etmm05) 28 December 2019