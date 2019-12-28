'Big loss', 'I'll drive him there myself': Some Arsenal fans react to update on 27-year-old

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says the Gunners man has agreed terms with Hertha Berlin - is a January exit from the Emirates Stadium on the cards?

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the latest development on Granit Xhaka's future at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Jose Nogueira, the Gunners midfielder's agent, terms have been agreed between the 27-year-old and Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

"Look, I say it frankly and honestly - we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin," Nogueira is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

"We told Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu - as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta... Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

The Switzerland international made the starting XI in Arteta's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day, a positive development following a controversial few months which included being stripped of the captain's armband after clashing with Arsenal supporters in the Crystal Palace fixture.

According to Sky Sports News, however, talks between the two clubs are continuing, following a report from Sky Germany last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was keen on signing Xhaka in January.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to recoup as much of the £35million fee they paid Borussia Monchengladbach for the player in 2016, while Swiss outlet Blick has claimed that an offer of 25 million Euro (around £21million) has been made.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media about the comments from Xhaka's agent:

Big loss for us. Hope there is a deal in place to replace him. — ♚ Kris ☆♚ (@Santi_Classorla) 27 December 2019

Hardly a big loss when he has cost us points every year because of his mistakes. — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) 27 December 2019

£30M and he can go — LILDOUZIVERT (@_abzino2) 27 December 2019

Sell him get Ndidi please — Bettor24 (@bettor24) 27 December 2019

The relations are broken; Xhaka may have played his last game for Arsenal. It is now difficult for him and the fans to see him pretend he is committed when his heart is elsewhere. Any move, any mistake, small issues on the pitch will now be scrutinised for lack of commitment. — Top Gooner (@corkygooner) 27 December 2019

Good riddance — Abba Fanda (@Fandium14) 27 December 2019

Ill drive him there myself — Major General MB not tired (@Olasaid) 27 December 2019

I mean, i get why he would want to leave, but at this moment in time i cant fathom why Arsenal would let him go. He can be a frustrating player but there is no one in the squad that can play his role in his absence. Crazy to let him go before the summer. — Húrin (@AureEntuluvaaa) 27 December 2019

Finally!! He has to go please. And no comparison with Viera. NEVER — Yomi Michael Torey (@yTorey) 27 December 2019

Bye bye. — Shanzar Zaman (@ShanzarZ) 27 December 2019

No problem. We shall find a replacement. Although I would like him to stay till summer — Ibrahim Maalim (@IbrahimMaalim12) 27 December 2019

Xhaka has made 150 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, including 16 this season (Transfermarkt).