'Big loss', 'I'll drive him there myself': Some Arsenal fans react to update on 27-year-old

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
The agent of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says the Gunners man has agreed terms with Hertha Berlin - is a January exit from the Emirates Stadium on the cards?

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal controls the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the latest development on Granit Xhaka's future at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Jose Nogueira, the Gunners midfielder's agent, terms have been agreed between the 27-year-old and Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

"Look, I say it frankly and honestly - we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin," Nogueira is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

 

"We told Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu - as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta... Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

The Switzerland international made the starting XI in Arteta's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day, a positive development following a controversial few months which included being stripped of the captain's armband after clashing with Arsenal supporters in the Crystal Palace fixture.

Granit Xhaka, captain of Arsenal, reacts to the booing of the supporters as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on...

According to Sky Sports News, however, talks between the two clubs are continuing, following a report from Sky Germany last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was keen on signing Xhaka in January.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to recoup as much of the £35million fee they paid Borussia Monchengladbach for the player in 2016, while Swiss outlet Blick has claimed that an offer of 25 million Euro (around £21million) has been made.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media about the comments from Xhaka's agent:

Xhaka has made 150 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, including 16 this season (Transfermarkt).

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London,...

