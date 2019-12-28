Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Reds ace reacts to what he heard from Liverpool fans this week

Shane Callaghan
Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool right-back had an unbelievable game last time around.

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's English midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) concedes a free kick as he challenges Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (R) for the ball during the...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool's official website that he was blown away by hearing the fans sing his name on Thursday.

Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win away to second-placed Leicester City to enhance the prospect of Jurgen Klopp's side winning the Premier League.

The Reds have a huge 13-point lead at the summit and Alexander-Arnold played a big role in the win.

The Liverpool academy product set up two goals and scored one himself as Klopp's troops flashed their title credentials in a serious way.

 

Alexander-Arnold is remarkably adept in an attacking sense for a right-back, and the visiting fans serenaded him with his chant long after the final whistle.

The 21-year-old was about to do a television interview when he heard his name being sung from the terraces in a moment which Alexander-Arnold admits moved him.

He told Liverpool's official website: "I was there with Millie doing the interview and then obviously heard the song. It was special for me and I love every time I hear it. I'm always thankful and grateful for it.

"The fans have always been special to me and it was amazing to hear that."

The Melwood gem is already valued at £102 million [CIES] but going by his recent performances, the Merseyside club could sell him for a lot more if they were inclined.

But why they would want to sell is anyone's guess - and would he even want to leave? No chance, going by these comments.

Divock Origi (L) of Liverpool celebrates with his team mates Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and Mohamed Salah (R) after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch