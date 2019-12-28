Reds ace reacts to what he heard from Liverpool fans this week

The Liverpool right-back had an unbelievable game last time around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool's official website that he was blown away by hearing the fans sing his name on Thursday.

Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win away to second-placed Leicester City to enhance the prospect of Jurgen Klopp's side winning the Premier League.

The Reds have a huge 13-point lead at the summit and Alexander-Arnold played a big role in the win.

The Liverpool academy product set up two goals and scored one himself as Klopp's troops flashed their title credentials in a serious way.

Alexander-Arnold is remarkably adept in an attacking sense for a right-back, and the visiting fans serenaded him with his chant long after the final whistle.

The 21-year-old was about to do a television interview when he heard his name being sung from the terraces in a moment which Alexander-Arnold admits moved him.

He told Liverpool's official website: "I was there with Millie doing the interview and then obviously heard the song. It was special for me and I love every time I hear it. I'm always thankful and grateful for it.

"The fans have always been special to me and it was amazing to hear that."

The Melwood gem is already valued at £102 million [CIES] but going by his recent performances, the Merseyside club could sell him for a lot more if they were inclined.

But why they would want to sell is anyone's guess - and would he even want to leave? No chance, going by these comments.