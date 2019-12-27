Netflix: Has You season 3 been confirmed? Sera Gamble has us hopeful!

Surely they can't just leave us hanging like this?

You may have returned only recently, but fans are already eager to ponder season 3!

There are plenty of terrific new shows on Netflix, but few have achieved such resounding popularity as You. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, this psychological thriller kept us on permanently on the edge of our seats when it arrived for season 1 in December 2018.

Audiences quickly binged through it, but it turns out we had to wait an entire year to continue the tale. You season 2 arrived on the streaming service on Thursday, December 26th 2019 providing some quality Boxing Day viewing.

We were swiftly plunged back in at the deep-end with Joe (played by Penn Badgley) or rather, Will, and his new love interest and aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

It's mighty addictive TV, but will it be back?

Has You season 3 been confirmed?

As of yet, You season 3 has not been confirmed.

However, we're incredibly hopeful that it will! It stands out as one of Netflix's more popular titles and taking the ending into consideration, there's surely no way it can all conclude like this...

With the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special and then this the next day, it's safe to say we're all desperate for more and more television.

Sera Gamble on the future of You

The show's popularity has us pretty certain it will return, but that's not all.

When asked about the future, co-creator and executive producer Sera Gamble told Cosmopolitan UK back in January: "First of all, it's up to the powers that be. We hope that a lot of people will watch the show and that it gets to continue."

She continued: "I will say that we have an idea for season three that is so exciting that people talk about it in the [writer's] room every day. So my fingers are crossed... I'll just say, I hope we get the chance to keep making the show."

With the ideas there and everybody captivated by season 2, we'd say there's every reason to expect more episodes.

Sera Gamble attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Audiences talk You on Twitter

As you'd expect, fans have already taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently wrote: "Can’t believe how good this show is. It’s so thrilling and twisted — especially toward the end where things you never expect happen. Can’t wait for YouSeason3 #YouS2"

Similarly, another added: "Wow I finished YOU in one sitting... they need to come out with season 3 right now," while one also wrote: "Binge watched all of season 2 of #You WTF?! There has to be a season 3 cos I'm getting withdrawals already #YouS2 #Netflix."

Safe to say, we can all relate with the following tweet: "I need season 3 of YOU to start now!"

We'll keep our eyes peeled.

