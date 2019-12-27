Worzel Gummidge: What are Godcakes? Double meaning explored!

The new series has divided audiences, but it's also raised curiosity.

We're all familiar with Worzel Gummidge, but Godcakes... perhaps not so much.

British author Barbara Euphan Todd unveiled an iconic character with her Worzel Gummidge books, telling tales of the titular talking scarecrow.

However, many will also know of the character thanks to a range of adaptations, whether that be radio or TV takes. The most popular depiction of Worzel was undoubtedly given to us by Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee in 1979. He played the part for a couple of years, but now, there's a new performance to digest.

A new miniseries arrived on BBC One on Thursday, December 26th, with the second and final episode airing on Friday, December 27th at 7 pm.

Worzel Gummidge: What is a Godcake?

The beloved scarecrow is played this time around by Mackenzie Crook, who audiences will recognise from such efforts as The Detectorists and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

These two new episodes are called Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man. Both are made up of an hour each and aim to introduce the character to new audiences.

However, that's not all they're introducing...

The series makes reference to something called Godcakes, which are puff pastry pasties which originate from Coventry. Yet, there's another meaning too!

As highlighted by Baking For Britain, Godcake is also "...a Warwickshire name for the triangle of grass at a road junction - created as the road splits to go left and right."

Godcakes: Ingredients

According to the same source, here are the ingredients to make Godcakes:

- Puff pastry

- Mincemeat

- Dash of rum (optional)

- 1 egg white and some caster sugar to finish

For cooking instructions, head over to the site!

Audiences talk Godcakes on Twitter

Since the series aired, a number of people have taken to Twitter Godcakes on Twitter.

Check out a couple of tweets below:

Just caught up with Worzel Gummidge, loved it. Also learnt the little green triangle at the end of our lane is a God's cake! — littleRamstudio (@littleramstudio) December 26, 2019

A god cake is a treat from Coventry #WorzelGummidge — Jamie J Gray (@JamieGrayPhoto) December 26, 2019

