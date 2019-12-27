Quick links

'Wasn't even getting involved': Noel Whelan criticises Leeds star

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich wasn't great last night.

Noel Whelan has criticised Leeds United's Mateusz Klich for his performance on Thursday.

Stuart Dallas grabbed a last-minute equaliser at Elland Road yesterday evening as Marcelo Bielsa's side drew 1-1 at home to Preston North End.

Leeds stay eight points clear in the automatic promotion places but victory would've given them a 10-point cushion as they plot a return to the Premier League.

A lot of United players looked like strangers to one another against the Lilywhites, which is a huge surprise considering how fluid and fluent the football has been under Bielsa over the past 18 months.

 

Very few Leeds lads emerged with much credit and the Poland international was particularly poor in midfield.

In and out of possession, Klich seemed to struggle in a big way and here's how Whelan reacted to his performance.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "We were flat-footed. Klich wasn't even involved and when he was involved he was giving the ball away. It just seemed like we weren't up for the fight."

