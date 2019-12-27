Quick links

'Shocking', 'nowhere near Prem standards': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'awful' duo

General views of Villa Park the home of Aston Villa before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on December 23, 2017 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa duo Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet came under a lot of criticism from the Villa Park fanbase despite Dean Smith's side winning.

Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa battles for the ball with Tom Trybull of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019...

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 1-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day and Villans midfield duo Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet were both slammed by sections of the fanbase.

El Ghazi and Trezeguet were named either side of Jack Grealish, but while the Villa captain put in a superb display, his teammates on the wings both flattered to deceive, spurning numerous chances and not exactly tormenting the Canaries defence.

 

In the end, substitute Conor Hourihane popped up with a much-needed winner, which saw Dean Smith's side finally end their losing run, but despite the victory, there were still question marks regarding the displays of several players, El Ghazi and Trezeguet amongst those who copped the most flak.

Aston Villa remain in the Premier League's bottom three, a point adrift of West Ham, who have a game in hand, and up next for the Villans is Saturday's trip to another relegation-battling side in Watford.

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

