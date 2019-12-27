'Shocking', 'nowhere near Prem standards': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 'awful' duo

Aston Villa duo Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet came under a lot of criticism from the Villa Park fanbase despite Dean Smith's side winning.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 1-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day and Villans midfield duo Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet were both slammed by sections of the fanbase.

El Ghazi and Trezeguet were named either side of Jack Grealish, but while the Villa captain put in a superb display, his teammates on the wings both flattered to deceive, spurning numerous chances and not exactly tormenting the Canaries defence.

In the end, substitute Conor Hourihane popped up with a much-needed winner, which saw Dean Smith's side finally end their losing run, but despite the victory, there were still question marks regarding the displays of several players, El Ghazi and Trezeguet amongst those who copped the most flak.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Trez and El Ghazi, shocking #avfc — VillaBone (@villabone) 26 December 2019

Trez and El Ghazi are half hearted too many times on and off. — RachyAVFC (@RachyAVFC) 26 December 2019

Wesley offers nothing, Trezeguet and el ghazi offer next to nothing need something else #avfc — tonksy (@dicktonksy) 26 December 2019

If only the following could be part exchanged or just swapped:



El Ghazi

Trezeguet

El Mohammady

Wesley#avfc — Omar Ahmad (@OmarHolte) 26 December 2019

Not the half we needed. Problems for me are Trezeguet and El Ghazi, don’t offer an out ball and can’t beat a man. Jota and Kodjia on please #avfc #utv — Dan K (@NorthernVillan) 26 December 2019

We desperately need a couple new wingers in January. Trezeguet and El Ghazi have been worse than useless so far today. Missed chances, giving the ball away, slowing down play. #avfc #avfclive — Alex Middleton (@alexYYC) 26 December 2019

Trez and El Ghazi are just nowhere near prem standards. El Ghazi shows it in flashes but Trez just looks awful week in week out. — Adam Wheeler (@wheeler_avfc19) 26 December 2019

Defensively we have looked good so I wouldn’t make any changes their but Trez and El Ghazi have been awful I would say bring Jota on but his so slow. — The Religion - AVFC (@AVFC_Religion) 26 December 2019

We may as well get rid of the wingers. Trezeguet is pants and El Ghazi has 1 good game in 5.

Play a 3-5-2 and use the wing backs as wingers and play more narrow. #AVFC — (@RHUTV170) 26 December 2019

Trezeguet & El Ghazi continue to be enigmatic, both have produced goals & assists for #avfc this season. Shown flashes of their quality but also their inconsistency. Neither consistently track their fullback but partly due to us not retaining the ball well enough. Hope for better — Lee Inman (@LeeInman4) 26 December 2019

Aston Villa remain in the Premier League's bottom three, a point adrift of West Ham, who have a game in hand, and up next for the Villans is Saturday's trip to another relegation-battling side in Watford.