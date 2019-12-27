Trent Alexander-Arnold's outstanding stats against Leicester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold was instrumental in helping Liverpool run riot against Leicester City.

A lot of people expected Liverpool to finally drop points against Leicester City on Boxing Day. The Reds were expected to be fatigued after an intense fixture list, both in England as well as in the Club World Cup at Qatar that they won last weekend.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men were well and truly up for the challenge last night and they dispatched Brendan Rodgers' side 4-0. One player who stood out, as he has on multiple occasions since the start of last season, was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The youngster has been playing well beyond his age and was one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool got past Barcelona to win the Champions League last season. Alexander-Arnold has continued his form to this season and already has 10 assists in all competitions.

He was on point against the Foxes as well assisting twice, picking up a penalty and scoring a very well taken goal to help Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points. Alexander-Arnold also touched the ball 105 times, made 60 passes, 37 of which came in Leicester's half.

The 21-year-old crossed the ball 17 times, created the most chances on the pitch with three and was also brilliant in defence making five recoveries. He was rightly adjudged as the man of the match for what could be the best individual performance of the season. (Squawka)

Both Liverpool and England have their right side of defence completely sorted for the better part of the next decade. Those stats, on first look, would describe a brilliant performance from a midfielder but for a defender of just 21 years of age to do that is simply phenomenal and not many can argue that he is the best right-back in the world at this moment.