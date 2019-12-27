Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso posts two-word message on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso came off the bench to impress yesterday.

Giovani Lo Celso has tweeted ‘we’re back’ after he played a starring role in Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Lo Celso was brought off the bench with Spurs struggling against Brighton, and he immediately brought a composure to their play in the final third.

Tottenham came from behind to beat Graham Potter’s men, with Lo Celso introduced at 1-1.

And the Argentine midfielder was obviously happy to have contributed in helping Tottenham pick up the three points.

3 important points on #boxingday

Congrats to my partner in crime @JanVertonghen for his 3⃣0⃣0⃣th appearence for Spurs #COYS pic.twitter.com/Wzp6yoU4LI — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 26, 2019

Socks ✅

Lynx Africa ✅

Selection box ✅

3 points ✅

Goal ✅

Christmas complete pic.twitter.com/7r2Q6HyQao — Dele (@dele_official) December 26, 2019

A great comeback win and late Christmas present. #COYS pic.twitter.com/wPXGZlr7sj — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2019

Lo Celso wasn’t the only Spurs player to celebrate the victory on Twitter, with many members of their first-team squad posting messages.

Lo Celso’s display yesterday was arguably his finest in a Tottenham shirt to date in the Premier League.

The summer signing could now have a good chance of starting Spurs’s next match against Norwich City, with Heung-Min Son still suspended.