Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso posts two-word message on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso came off the bench to impress yesterday.
Giovani Lo Celso has tweeted ‘we’re back’ after he played a starring role in Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.
Lo Celso was brought off the bench with Spurs struggling against Brighton, and he immediately brought a composure to their play in the final third.
Tottenham came from behind to beat Graham Potter’s men, with Lo Celso introduced at 1-1.
And the Argentine midfielder was obviously happy to have contributed in helping Tottenham pick up the three points.
We’re back! #COYS pic.twitter.com/rOV00paANr— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) December 26, 2019
3 important points on #boxingday— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 26, 2019
Congrats to my partner in crime @JanVertonghen for his 3⃣0⃣0⃣th appearence for Spurs #COYS pic.twitter.com/Wzp6yoU4LI
Socks ✅— Dele (@dele_official) December 26, 2019
Lynx Africa ✅
Selection box ✅
3 points ✅
Goal ✅
Christmas complete pic.twitter.com/7r2Q6HyQao
A great comeback win and late Christmas present. #COYS pic.twitter.com/wPXGZlr7sj— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2019
Lo Celso wasn’t the only Spurs player to celebrate the victory on Twitter, with many members of their first-team squad posting messages.
Lo Celso’s display yesterday was arguably his finest in a Tottenham shirt to date in the Premier League.
The summer signing could now have a good chance of starting Spurs’s next match against Norwich City, with Heung-Min Son still suspended.
