Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso posts two-word message on Twitter

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso came off the bench to impress yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

Giovani Lo Celso has tweeted ‘we’re back’ after he played a starring role in Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Lo Celso was brought off the bench with Spurs struggling against Brighton, and he immediately brought a composure to their play in the final third.

 

Tottenham came from behind to beat Graham Potter’s men, with Lo Celso introduced at 1-1.

And the Argentine midfielder was obviously happy to have contributed in helping Tottenham pick up the three points.

Lo Celso wasn’t the only Spurs player to celebrate the victory on Twitter, with many members of their first-team squad posting messages.

Lo Celso’s display yesterday was arguably his finest in a Tottenham shirt to date in the Premier League.

The summer signing could now have a good chance of starting Spurs’s next match against Norwich City, with Heung-Min Son still suspended.

