Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham supporters worried by Jose Mourinho's comments

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was not named in Jose Mourinho's match day squad on Boxing Day.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are worried after Jose Mourinho told Football London that Tanguy Ndombele pulled out of the Brighton & Hove Albion game himself.

Mourinho surprisingly left Ndombele out of Tottenham’s match day squad yesterday, with the decision raising eye brows.

And when asked about Spurs’s record signing after the match, Mourinho claimed that Ndombele was not suffering with injury.

 

“I cannot say he is injured, I can say that yesterday he told me he was not feeling in condition to play the game,” he said.

“Not based on injuries, based on fears of previous injuries of the season. I cannot say he is injured.”

The comments have caused concern among Spurs fans, who feel that Mourinho could be on a collison course with their star midfielder.

Mourinho made it known that he was impressed with Erik Lamela, who said he was fit enough to feature after just two training sessions.

And many Spurs supporters are hoping that Mourinho will still get the best out of Ndombele during his time at the club.

Ndombele could actually have a chance of starting in Tottenham’s next match, if he considers himself fit enough.

Spurs are without both Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko due to suspension, which means there is a gap that needs filling in central midfield.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch