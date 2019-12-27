Tottenham supporters worried by Jose Mourinho's comments

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was not named in Jose Mourinho's match day squad on Boxing Day.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are worried after Jose Mourinho told Football London that Tanguy Ndombele pulled out of the Brighton & Hove Albion game himself.

Mourinho surprisingly left Ndombele out of Tottenham’s match day squad yesterday, with the decision raising eye brows.

And when asked about Spurs’s record signing after the match, Mourinho claimed that Ndombele was not suffering with injury.

“I cannot say he is injured, I can say that yesterday he told me he was not feeling in condition to play the game,” he said.

“Not based on injuries, based on fears of previous injuries of the season. I cannot say he is injured.”

The comments have caused concern among Spurs fans, who feel that Mourinho could be on a collison course with their star midfielder.

Mourinho made it known that he was impressed with Erik Lamela, who said he was fit enough to feature after just two training sessions.

And many Spurs supporters are hoping that Mourinho will still get the best out of Ndombele during his time at the club.

This isn’t great is it — James Bishop (@JBishop83) December 26, 2019

That doesn’t Sound good — Norse (@NorseY1d) December 26, 2019

This guy is the best player we have signed in years. If we lose him it’ll be a massive lose. Hope he settles and gets a run in team as he is our best midfielder — Jack Stokes (@JackStokes92) December 26, 2019

This isn’t great is it. — Dave (@DavidB45212563) December 26, 2019

WTF? — Phil Rogers (@SouthpawBoxNews) December 26, 2019

That’s gonna go down well with Jose!! — Terry Mullen (@trmullen) December 26, 2019

Jose already publicly calling out his clubs recording signing French midfielder........ugh. He's back. — berzo12 (@berzo12) December 26, 2019

Lol, bad start for Ndombele. Mou wants players that gives 100% — Ronny S (@RonnyS0L) December 26, 2019

Ndombele could actually have a chance of starting in Tottenham’s next match, if he considers himself fit enough.

Spurs are without both Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko due to suspension, which means there is a gap that needs filling in central midfield.