Netflix: Who is The Gift actress Beren Saat? Atiye star's Instagram, age, previous roles!

Your new Netflix obsession has arrived to round off the year.

Christmas may be over, but The Gift - also known as Atiye - is here and ready to unwrap, so let's shine a spotlight on the wonderful Beren Saat.

The popular streaming service has arguably delivered its mosy satisfying string of hits yet in 2019. Whether we're talking the likes of Stranger Things season 3 or Martin Scorsese's mob epic, The Irishman, there's no denying that there's been something amazing for everyone.

Mehmet Gunsur and Beren Saat attend 'Atiye' Season One Netflix Premiere at Beykoz Kundura on December 17, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Gift on Netflix

Atiye - perhaps best known as The Gift - arrived on Netflix on Friday, December 27th 2019.

This Turkish fantasy-drama series comes courtesy of writers Jason George and Nuran Evren Şit, and of course, stars Beren Saat in the lead role of Atiye.

Her tranquil life with family and partner Ozan is thrown into chaos when a shocking connection is made. Archaeologist Erhan discovers a symbol while exploring an ancient temple - Göbeklitepe - and it may just be linked to Atiye's past. This triggers an intriguing and exciting chain of events, and wow, it's a thrill to follow.

On Netflix, they briefly describe it as "Tomb Raider meets the dark undertones of The Davinci Code," which is a pretty great and accurate way to draw audiences in.

Beren Saat: Movies & TV

Then again, the name Beren Saat will be enough for most, but what has she been in before?

According to IMDb, the 35-year-old Turkish-born actress first appeared on screens in the 2004 miniseries Askimizda ölüm var (she played Nermin).

Since then, she has also earned parts in other TV titles such as Aska sürgün (Zilan Sahvar Azizoglu), Remember Darling (Yasemin), Forbidden Love (Bihter Yöreoglu), Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne? (Fatmagül), Intikam (Yagmur Özden) and Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem (Kösem Sultan).

As for film, she has also been in My World (Ela), Rhino Season (Daughter), The Wings of the Night (Gece) and Pains of Autumn (Elena).

Follow Beren Saat on Instagram

You can find her over at @berenn_saat; she boasts a whopping 4.2 million followers. There are a number of posts on The Gift, with one showing her at the premiere reading: "Ladies and gentlemen finally Atiye/The Gift... Last night was an amazing memory thanks to everyone who organized the night..."

