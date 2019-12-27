'Good potential', 'has to learn': Some Liverpool fans told what to expect from 22-year-old

Liverpool have announced that Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield in January from his Stuttgart loan - some of their fans have told the Reds faithful what to expect.

Following the news that Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is to return to Anfield from his loan at Stuttgart, some fans of the German club have had their say, as well as answering Reds fans' questions about what he was like during his stint at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

On Friday, Liverpool's official website announced that the 22-year-old defender will come back to Anfield at the beginning of January and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton on 5 January.

Jurgen Klopp is down to just two fit centre-backs in Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, with Dejan Lovren sidelined by a hamstring injury and Joel Matip recovering from a knee problem, so it would appear that Phillips is returning to Merseyside to provide cover.

The Stuttgart website, meanwhile, added that they and Liverpool have agreed to look into the possibility of Phillips - who was originally set for a season-long loan - going back to the German second-tier club at the end of their winter break.

Here is what some fans of the 2. Bundesliga club said about Phillips' stint:

How has he done for you lads? — Terry (@tzrry) 27 December 2019

He isn't really fast and you see that he is a young player who has to lern. But i think henhas a good potential — David Leon (@DavidLe02040614) 27 December 2019

Actually played more than expected. He needs a lot of game time but he can become a solid defender. — Hazo007 (@Hazo0071) 27 December 2019

Ah, okay. Goodbye! — Danny1893 (@DannyDan1893) 27 December 2019

Has he been good? — Jorge (@jorge__lfc) 27 December 2019

He has made some decent (sliding-) tackles, but he is verrrrry slow and sometimes je walkes around on the pitch like someone who Never played football before ‍♂️ — Moritz (@mohoritz) 27 December 2019

Not really — GDaaax3 (@GDaaax3) 27 December 2019

I mean we got a new coach, who knows what he thinks of him — rico (@RiptexG) 27 December 2019

Wow — David (@futtradess) 27 December 2019

Phillips, who has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart, arrived at Liverpool just before the start of the 2016-17 season following a successful trial with the club's academy, having previously spent time at Bolton, and has also captained the Reds Under-23s (Liverpool website).