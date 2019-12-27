Quick links

'Nowhere near the level': Some Spurs fans react to update on 'absolutely awful' player

Cameron Carter-Vickers #38 of Tottenham Hotspur scores over the A.S. Roma defense during an International Champions Cup match at SDCCU Stadium on July 25, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Tottenham Hotspur have announced that defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be returning to Jose Mourinho's Spurs from Stoke City.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at Bet365 Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about the announcement confirming that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be returning to Spurs from his loan spell at Stoke City.

The United States international joined the Championship side on loan from Tottenham at the start of the season and has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the league.

 

 

However, Carter-Vickers' last appearance for Stoke was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November - with new Stoke boss Michael O'Neill dropping him from the matchday squad this month, and first-team football no longer looking likely at the second-tier club, Tottenham have made the call to bring him back.

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of their club's decision:

Making his first-team debut for Tottenham in 2016 against Gillingham in the League Cup, Carter-Vickers - contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021 - has also spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich and Swansea in recent seasons.

Tottenham announced the 21-year-old's impending return to North London - along with that of Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Kazaiah Sterling from Doncaster Rovers - on Friday, the trio set to all go back on 2 January.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

