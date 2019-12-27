'Nowhere near the level': Some Spurs fans react to update on 'absolutely awful' player

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be returning to Jose Mourinho's Spurs from Stoke City.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about the announcement confirming that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be returning to Spurs from his loan spell at Stoke City.

The United States international joined the Championship side on loan from Tottenham at the start of the season and has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the league.

However, Carter-Vickers' last appearance for Stoke was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November - with new Stoke boss Michael O'Neill dropping him from the matchday squad this month, and first-team football no longer looking likely at the second-tier club, Tottenham have made the call to bring him back.

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of their club's decision:

Carter-Vickers any good? — Alli-Baba (@_JacobAlli) 27 December 2019

Absolutely awful I still don't know how he's lasted this long — Cenk (@ForzaYids) 27 December 2019

Feel sorry for sterling with his injury tbh, hope Clarke gets loaned out and CCV gets a permanent move somewhere — Musa (@Musathfc28) 27 December 2019

He's not getting a game at stoke so probs want to sell on a perma — (@AdamCOYS) 27 December 2019

I thought we sold CCV. The club really could do a better job of keeping our fans up to date with our kids that are out on loan — Gavin Ward (@PunkRockCoder) 27 December 2019

How is Carter Vickers still at spurs? Nowhere near the level. #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) 27 December 2019

Let's give chance to jack Clarke and sell other two. — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) 27 December 2019

Dear God no — paul (@caspertheghost1) 27 December 2019

To be sold. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) 27 December 2019

Making his first-team debut for Tottenham in 2016 against Gillingham in the League Cup, Carter-Vickers - contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021 - has also spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich and Swansea in recent seasons.

Tottenham announced the 21-year-old's impending return to North London - along with that of Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Kazaiah Sterling from Doncaster Rovers - on Friday, the trio set to all go back on 2 January.