Quick links

Celtic

Stoke City

Championship

Scottish Premiership

'Special finish': Reported Celtic target justifies Hoops interest with stunning late volley

Danny Owen
Celtic fans are seen ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tyrese Campbell can keep Stoke City in the Championship - but his contract is expiring and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are sniffing around.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town at the Bet365 Stadium on January 15, 2019...

Stoke City supporters haven’t witnessed many moments of unfiltered, Premier League quality since their time in the top flight came to an end some 18 months ago.

But when Tyrese Campbell soared through the balmy Boxing Day air to produce the kind of mid-air acrobatics that would make Jackie Chan blush, Christmas spirit was not in short supply around the Potteries.

Subscribe

It has been a miserable season for Stoke but a stunning, 3-2 comeback victory over promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday represented an all-too rare highpoint. It was Sam Vokes’ 97th minute scrambler which lifted Michael O’Neill’s side out of the bottom three – but that wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for an equaliser of such epic proportions from a 19-year-old academy graduate.

As always with Stoke, however, there is an underlying problem.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Campbell’s future is increasingly uncertain with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. And, according to the Record, Scottish champions Celtic could be about to make him their new Moussa Dembele with a compensation fee of £350,000 all that’s needed to bring the teenager north of the border.

Losing Campbell in January, a matter of days after his stunning late volley inspired the most unexpected of triumphs, doesn’t bare thinking about for a group of fans who have had their fair share of disappointment of late.

But it’s that stunning late volley which explains why Celtic think they have discovered another superstar-in-waiting. And it's fair to say the last striker they snapped up on the cheap from a Championship club didn't do too badly in green and white.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke celebrates after scoring their 1st goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town at the Bet365 Stadium on January 15, 2019...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch