West Ham United sold Marko Arnautovic during the summer transfer window.

Some West Ham United fans want Marko Arnautovic back, after it was announced that the Chinese Super League would be implementing a wage cap.

Arnautovic left West Ham to join Shanghai SIPG in July, and some supporters of the London club are hoping that he could be available again now.

Arnautovic’s wage means that Shanghai could struggle to fit in with the spending limit, which is coming in for next season.

And there are West Ham fans who would take the Austrian international back at the London Stadium.

I beg we bring him back pic.twitter.com/r16dK4Z7Gj — ⚒ (@DPerfect5) December 26, 2019

I’d have him back. — Steve Merry (@steve_merry7) December 26, 2019

I’d take him back 100% — Bradley (@BradleyTS22) December 26, 2019

I'd take him back. Better than the garbage we have now — Antonio's Leap (@LeapOfAntonio) December 26, 2019

Take him back tomorrow though, we miss him hugely — Morgan Rees (@MorganRees333) December 26, 2019

As much as I hate to say it but Arnie playing off of Haller would be good — jackson cooper (@jacksoncooper23) December 26, 2019

Thats pretty funny, id have him back though — Benedict McGowan (@MineAllSell) December 27, 2019

Arnautovic left West Ham in acrimonious circumstances, so it would take some forgiveness from the Hammers crowd if he was to return.

However, with West Ham in a perilous position, it is understandable why some supporters want a player of his quality back.

Arnautovic was a frequent scorer for West Ham, with his power and skill proving a difficult combination for defenders to deal with.

Since Arnautovic has left, West Ham have struggled, with the Hammers currently sat in 17th place in the Premier League table.