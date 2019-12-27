Quick links

Marko Arnautovic of West Ham United congratulates Mark Noble of West Ham United on his second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and West Ham United at Vicarage Road...
West Ham United sold Marko Arnautovic during the summer transfer window.

Some West Ham United fans want Marko Arnautovic back, after it was announced that the Chinese Super League would be implementing a wage cap.

Arnautovic left West Ham to join Shanghai SIPG in July, and some supporters of the London club are hoping that he could be available again now. 

 

Arnautovic’s wage means that Shanghai could struggle to fit in with the spending limit, which is coming in for next season. 

And there are West Ham fans who would take the Austrian international back at the London Stadium.

Arnautovic left West Ham in acrimonious circumstances, so it would take some forgiveness from the Hammers crowd if he was to return.

However, with West Ham in a perilous position, it is understandable why some supporters want a player of his quality back.

Arnautovic was a frequent scorer for West Ham, with his power and skill proving a difficult combination for defenders to deal with.

Since Arnautovic has left, West Ham have struggled, with the Hammers currently sat in 17th place in the Premier League table.

