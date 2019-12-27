Quick links

Some Liverpool fans slate player who's become a 'weak-link'

Mohamed Salah during the match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC, corresponding to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 01st May 2019, in...
Mohamed Salah was taken off during Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) greets Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) as Salah comes off during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool...

Liverpool fans claim that Mohamed Salah has become a weak-link in their side, despite their 4-0 victory over Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool were absolutely brilliant, as they battered the Foxes to take a big step closer to winning the title.

Leicester went into the game as Liverpool’s closest rivals in the Premier League, but they simply could not live with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

 

Liverpool absolutely battered the Foxes, as they cruised to success with arguably their finest performance of the season.

Almost every Liverpool player came out of the game earning rave reviews.

However, Salah was the one Liverpool player who failed to impress many.

The Egyptian came off when the Reds were only 1-0 up, before they went on to score a further three goals without him on the pitch.

And Liverpool fans have now questioned the display of the winger on social media.

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and as long as they avoid any big slip-ups, the title should be theirs to lift in May.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

