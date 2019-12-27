Some Liverpool fans slate player who's become a 'weak-link'

Mohamed Salah was taken off during Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool fans claim that Mohamed Salah has become a weak-link in their side, despite their 4-0 victory over Leicester City yesterday.

Almost every Liverpool player came out of the game earning rave reviews.

However, Salah was the one Liverpool player who failed to impress many.

The Egyptian came off when the Reds were only 1-0 up, before they went on to score a further three goals without him on the pitch.

And Liverpool fans have now questioned the display of the winger on social media.

Salah is really going to have it hard next year with Takumi moving to @LFC . He was selfish last night and kept losing the ball upfield. At this rate, he might end up as a sub next year. — K. Abranches (@Abranches99) December 27, 2019

How poor is Salah at present? Regularly losing the ball. Weak-link at the moment. #LFC — Liverpool FC Malaysia (@myLFCMalaysia) December 26, 2019

I’d go so far to say Salah has been the weak link so far #LEILIV — Martin Fish (@themartinfish) December 26, 2019

Salah has been shocking — Masum Miah (@MasumM96) December 26, 2019

Have no idea why Salah was moaning about coming off ....had a dreadful game and as usual very selfish instead of passing.....I often find his passing terrible, problem with mo is seems to be more off than on nights at them moment. — Kezk (@Kezk8) December 26, 2019

Dreadful game Salah !! — Mustafa (@M0KO14) December 26, 2019

Salah needs to stop crying. He's been terrible — Sheriff of Breck Road (@sherrif_breckRd) December 26, 2019

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and as long as they avoid any big slip-ups, the title should be theirs to lift in May.