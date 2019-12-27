Some Chelsea fans want rid of star Frank Lampard's 'playing out of position'

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante struggled yesterday, as Frank Lampard's side were beaten 2-0 by Southampton.

Some Chelsea fans now want rid of Ngolo Kante, after his performance for them yesterday.

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, as they put in another disappointing home performance.

Frank Lampard’s side have struggled in front of their own fans this season.

And there is a feeling that Kante actually isn’t best suited to playing in Frank Lampard’s system at Chelsea now.

Don’t care who disagrees with me. I rate Kovacic more than I do Kante this season.. — Con (@ConnCFC) December 26, 2019

Kante needs to be sold if we get a big offer imo. He doesnt fit what this side needs and we can still get 100m for him to buy a player that will help us a lot — CP22™️ (@Pulisic_SZN) December 26, 2019

Things Chelsea fans are scared to say: Kante, overall, has been incredibly average since coming back — Reasonable Citizen (@vaphreak) December 26, 2019

Could sell Kante tbf — TA9 (@PrimeTammy9) December 26, 2019

Kante is surely playing out of position for me — Ejiro (@VETERAN_TEF) December 26, 2019

Spot on. Kante isnt suited for our style of play — Uncle Paulie (@u_paulie) December 26, 2019

I’ve said this Kante is just a running aimless with no football brain this season!! No wonder his hype vanish I’ll accept any money for him to be sell https://t.co/sSpLcpSdOb — Cp (@cp_pulisicszn22) December 26, 2019

Lampard looks likely to keep hold of Kante, but he does have a dilemma in the midfield area.

Chelsea have looked strong with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at times this term, but taking Kante out of the team would be a huge call for Lampard to make.

The Frenchman, on his day, remains one of the finest midfielders in world football and it seems likely that Lampard will stick by him, despite his poor display yesterday.

Chelsea are still in fourth place in the Premier League as things stand, despite yesterday’s disappointing defeat.