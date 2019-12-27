Quick links

Some Chelsea fans want rid of star Frank Lampard's 'playing out of position'

N'Golo Kante reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Birds Nest on July 22, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante struggled yesterday, as Frank Lampard's side were beaten 2-0 by Southampton.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC and Ngolo Kante of FC Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at...

Some Chelsea fans now want rid of Ngolo Kante, after his performance for them yesterday.

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, as they put in another disappointing home performance.

 

Frank Lampard’s side have struggled in front of their own fans this season.

And there is a feeling that Kante actually isn’t best suited to playing in Frank Lampard’s system at Chelsea now.

Lampard looks likely to keep hold of Kante, but he does have a dilemma in the midfield area.

Chelsea have looked strong with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at times this term, but taking Kante out of the team would be a huge call for Lampard to make.

The Frenchman, on his day, remains one of the finest midfielders in world football and it seems likely that Lampard will stick by him, despite his poor display yesterday.

Chelsea are still in fourth place in the Premier League as things stand, despite yesterday’s disappointing defeat.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

